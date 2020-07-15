CBSE Class 10 Results 2020: Once the CBSE Class 10 Results 2020 are declared in the afternoon on Wednesday at cbseresults.nic.in, huge traffic is expected as over 15 lakh students will be checking the results simultaneously. On Monday, when the CBSE announced the results of Class 12, the site went down for at least two hours. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Results 2020 Out at cbse.nic.in | Check Pass Percentage, Highest Scores, Toppers Details Here

In case, the CBSE site encounters a similar tech glitch, here are some of the alternatives. The complete results can be accessed from the schools concerned and DigiLocker. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Results 2020: From No Fail to Pass Percentage | Top 3 Trends to be Expected

Other sites

cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Results 2020: Postponed Thrice For Violence, COVID; New Evaluation Formula Won't Affect All | Know Why

How to access Digilocker?

Download DigiLocker mobile app from Google Play or Apple App Store. To log in, use CBSE registered mobile number, OTP and enter the last 6 digits of your roll numbers as security pin. The DigiLocker account credentials have already been sent to students via SMS on their mobile number.

Via SMS and email

Results will be sent to the candidates through SMS on their mobile and email IDs. SMS: <CBSE10>Space<Roll No>Space<Admit Card ID> Sent on 7738299899.

Via telephone:

For Delhi: 24300699

Other parts: 011-24300699

The results will also be available on Umang App.