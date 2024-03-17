Home

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Soon at results.cbse.nic.in; Read Past 5 Years Result Analysis

CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 will be announced soon at www.cbse.gov.in for nearly 20 lakh students.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 will be announced soon at www.cbse.gov.in for nearly 20 lakh students. All those students who have appeared for the Secondary School examination can check the CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 through SMS, IVRS, DigiLocker, and the official website of CBSE such as

At Present, CBSE Class 10th Result Declaration Date And Time have not been announced by the Controller of Examination. There is no confirmation whether the CBSE will release the results for the 10th and 12th exams on the same day. However, let’s delve into the past 5 years result analysis:-

CBSE Class 10th Result 2018

Speaking of CBSE Class 10th Result 2018, the board conducted the Class 10th examination from March 5 to April 14. The Board announced the CBSE Class 10th Result on May 29; merely 44 days after the conclusion of the examination. The overall pass percentage of boys(2018) recorded was 85.32%. The performance of female students has improved significantly. The pass percentage for girls was 88.67% in 2018. The overall pass percentage was 86.7%.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2019

When 2019 is concerned, the board conducted the Class 10th examination between February 21 to March 29. The CBSE Class 10th result 2019 was announced on May 6; the results were published in just 38 calendar days from the conclusion of the examination. Thus the waiting period for the CBSE Result 2019 was less when compared to the CBSE Class 10th Result in 2018. The total pass percentage for Girls in the CBSE Class 10 exam in 2019 was 92.45 per cent. This means, the 2019 pass percentage of girls increased by around 3 per cent from the 2018 pass percentage of girls.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2020

The deadly pandemic has hit the world; the board declared the CBSE Class 10th Result on July 15. The board prepared the results on the basis of an internal assessment scheme. Past 5 years’ pass percentage data is concerned, the overall pass percentage of boys recorded was 90.14%. The performance of the female candidates improved significantly again in the year 2020, with a pass percentage of 93.31%. Due to the deadly pandemic COVID-19, the CBSE cancelled the 2020 board exams, and a substitute assessment plan was developed to evaluate students.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021

The pass percentage of girls was 99.24 per cent, thus the percentage of girls passing in 2021 increased significantly. It is important to note, that the board cancelled the examination due to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. The CBSE Class 10 recorded the highest-ever pass percentage of 99.04%. The overall pass percentage of boys recorded was 98.89%. The results were announced on August 3 much later from CBSE Class 10th Result 2020

CBSE 10th Result 2022

In 2022, the Board conducted the examination in two terms/semesters. Term 1 was conducted in November- December and Term 2 in May-June 2023 respectively. The performance of the female students in 2022 was slightly lower than in 2021, but it was higher than in 2018, 2019, and 2020. In 2022, the pass percentage of girls is 95.21 per cent, a slight dip of around 4 per cent in comparison to the 2021 pass percentage. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage of boys recorded was 93.80%. Girls had outshined boys by 1.41%.

