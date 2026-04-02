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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Big Update: Board likely to release results by THIS date, check steps to download scorecard

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Big Update: Board likely to release results by THIS date, check steps to download scorecard

With the introduction of two board exams this year, "one main examination and one for improvement, if desired", the results are highly anticipated among the Class 10th students.

JEE Main

CBSE Class 10 Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the CBSE Class 10 results 2025 by mid-April, according to the reports. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and cbse.nic.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. It is important to note that the board officials are yet to confirm the date for the declaration of the results.

The board conducted the CBSE Secondary examinations from February 17 to March 11, 2026. With the introduction of two board exams this year, “one main examination and one for improvement, if desired”, the results are highly anticipated among the Class 10th students.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check their scores:

Go to the official website of the board i.e. results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and cbse.nic.in.

Enter the roll number in the space provided

Click on the submit button

Result will appear on the screen

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to access their CBSE Class 10 results 2026 once they are released.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Roll Number

Date of Birth

School Number

Admit Card ID

Candidates must keep a copy of their CBSE Class 10 admit card handy to ease the process.

CBSE Goes Digital and Mobile: Download Your Class 10 Marksheet Online

The board will provide Class 10 digital academic documents, such as marksheets, migration certificate and pass certificate, through its own academic repository, “Parinam Manjusha” which is integrated with the DigiLocker application. The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

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