CBSE Term 2 Board Results Latest Update: With just a few days left for the CBSE Term 2 Board Results to be declared, the students on Saturday took to Twitter and demanded ‘best of either terms’ as the subject-wise evaluation method for preparing CBSE Class 10 results. On the micro-blogging site, several students launched an online campaign with hashtag #BestofEitherTerms, urging the board to use their best scores in Term 1 and Term 2 exams to prepare the results.Also Read - CTET 2022 Notification to Release Soon: Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Passing Marks Here

The Class 10 exam 2022 was concluded on Tuesday, May 24. However, sources at the CBSE told Careers360 that the evaluation process for most of the term 2 exam papers has been completed, and the result is likely to be announced by June-end. Also Read - Ministry of Education Releases National Achievement Survey 2021 Report Assessing School Education System

“The CBSE has received most of the evaluated copies, the Class 10 result is likely to be announced by June end. If delayed, the 10th result will be announced by July first week,” the sources said. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2023: New Assessment Scheme For Class 10, 12 Released; Exam Pattern Sees BIG Change | Deets Here

Once the CBSE Board results are out, the students will be bel to check their scores on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in.

‘Best of Either Terms Subject Wise’ evaluation method

Taking to Twitter, the students urged the CBSE to announce the Class 10 result on the basis of ‘#BestofEitherTerms’. The term ‘Best of Either Terms Subject Wise’ evaluation method is trending on Twitter since May 24, the day CBSE Class exam was concluded.

In the meantime, other state board students have also joined the trend. One student organisation has also submitted a representation on ‘Best of Either Terms Subject Wise’ evaluation method to PM Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CBSE.

On Twitter, a student said, “Hello CBSE, Our batch has faced a lots of problems such as corona second wave in the starting of session, online classes, in every state there are many schools who involved in cheating , third wave and more. Please give us justice by providing best of either terms.”

Another student said, “We want CBSE term 2 result by best of either terms. We don’t want 50:50….30:70….20:80, For cbse 2021-2022 batch. We want justice for term 2 2021- 22.”

Yet another student said in a tweet, “Request to all the Senior Authorities CBSE, Dharmendra Pradhan, PM Modi to Please Give the students #BestOfEitherTerms because many students have performed well in Term 1 and some students perform well in term 2 so best of either terms is the best for all the students or 50:50.”

However, the CBSE has not clarified on the weightage of term 1 and 2 examinations. Earlier, the CBSE had said that it will not announce the term 2 marks separately, and will release the cumulative marksheets of term 1 and 2 exams.