CBSE Class 10th Result 2020 Latest News: Bringing an end to the long wait of students, the CBSE on Tuesday said it will declare the CBSE Class 10 Results 2020 on Wednesday (July 15).

Taking to Twitter, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has confirmed that the CBSE 10th Result will be out on Wednesday.

Once the results are out, students can access their scores on official websites – cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

How Marks Allotment is Done?

As per updates, the CBSE will announce the results through an alternative assessment scheme after it cancelled remaining exams in wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

In CBSE class 10th exam, the CBSE said 20 marks are allotted for each subject for internal assessment. Moreover, there are 10 marks for periodic test, five marks for notebook submission and five marks for subject enrichment activity.

List of websites to check CBSE Class 10 Results

According to updates, around 18 lakh students had appeared for the class 10th exam this year. The CBSE has already declared the class 12th results on July 13 and 88.78% students have passed the class 12th exam.