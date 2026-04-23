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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 Datesheet Released at cbse.gov.in; exam begins from May 15

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 Datesheet Released at cbse.gov.in; exam begins from May 15

CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exams datesheet has been released. The board will conduct the CBSE Class 10th second board examination from May 15, 2026.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 Datesheet Released at cbse.gov.in; exam begins from May 15(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10th datesheet for the second board examination. Accordingly, the board will hold the CBSE Class 10th second board examination from May 15, 2026. The CBSE Second board examination will begin with the Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic on the first day, followed by English(Communicative) and English(Language and Literature) on May 16. Students can download the CBSE Class 10th Second Board exams datesheet at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exam 2026: CBSE Class 10th datesheet soon; How to check

Visit the official CBSE website (cbse.gov.in). Look for the “Examination” or “Latest Updates” section on the homepage. Check for notifications or links related to the CBSE board exam date sheet for the year 2026. Click on the link that reads,”Second Board Examinations Datesheet for Class X (785 KB).” Once you find the appropriate link for the date sheet, click on it. The CBSE board exam date sheet for Class 10 will be available in a PDF format. Click on the download or save option to download the date sheet.

CBSE Class 10th Date Sheet (Second Board Exam 2026)

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