CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026: 6.68 lakh students await scorecards; Key details inside

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 news update: With CBSE yet to announce the official date for the Class 10 results, the result link will be activated on the board’s official website, cbse.gov.in, once the results are declared. The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is responsible for conducting the CBSE Class 10th board examination. Students can check the CBSE Class 10th Result 2026, once released, by visiting the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.
Prior to downloading the CBSE Class 10th second board result 2026, a student must enter his/her login credentials. Over 6.68 lakh students have appeared for the second board examination this year.
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Please note that this online scorecard is provisional, while the original marksheet and passing certificate will be issued later through their respective schools. Candidates can access the digital marksheet on UMANG and Digilocker.
Students will be able to check their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 on the official CBSE websites once the results are announced. The result will be available at:
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This year, CBSE conducted the Class 10th second board examination from May 15 to May 21, 2026. The exam began with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic on May 15. The CBSE Class 10th result were announced on April 15. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 93.70%. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), CBSE introduced two Board examinations this year. The first was held from February 17 to March 10, 2026, and the second was held in May. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.
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