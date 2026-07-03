CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026: 6.68 lakh students await scorecards; Key details inside

Students can check the CBSE Class 10th Result 2026, once released, by visiting the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.

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CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026: 6.68 lakh students await scorecards; Key details inside(File)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 news update: With CBSE yet to announce the official date for the Class 10 results, the result link will be activated on the board’s official website, cbse.gov.in, once the results are declared. The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is responsible for conducting the CBSE Class 10th board examination. Students can check the CBSE Class 10th Result 2026, once released, by visiting the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.

Prior to downloading the CBSE Class 10th second board result 2026, a student must enter his/her login credentials. Over 6.68 lakh students have appeared for the second board examination this year.

Also Read: NEET PG 2026 exam date announced: NBEMS NEET PG registration begins at natboard.edu.in; Check exam fee, guidelines, dates

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How to download?

Go to the official CBSE result website — cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads “CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026”.

A student will be required to enter the required credentials, including their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security PIN.

Verify the details entered and click on the Submit button.

Your CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 will appear on the screen, displaying subject-wise marks, grades, overall result status, and other important details.

Download the provisional marksheet in PDF format and take a printout for future reference.

Please note that this online scorecard is provisional, while the original marksheet and passing certificate will be issued later through their respective schools. Candidates can access the digital marksheet on UMANG and Digilocker.

Students will be able to check their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 on the official CBSE websites once the results are announced. The result will be available at:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in (via DigiLocker)

UMANG app

Also Read: NEET UG Re-exam 2026 result: NTA NEET scorecard by July 20? Here’s what we know so far, step-by-step guide to check final answer key

This year, CBSE conducted the Class 10th second board examination from May 15 to May 21, 2026. The exam began with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic on May 15. The CBSE Class 10th result were announced on April 15. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 93.70%. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), CBSE introduced two Board examinations this year. The first was held from February 17 to March 10, 2026, and the second was held in May. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.