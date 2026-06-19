CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news: Alternative ways to check Class 10 subject-wise marks once results are announced

This time, CBSE conducted the Secondary School Examination Second Board from May 15 to May 21, 2026.

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news: Alternative ways to check Class 10 Subject-Wise marks once results are announced(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 news: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will release the CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 on its official website. Candidates can access the CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 by entering the login credentials, such as their roll number and date of birth. This time, over 6.68 lakh students have appeared for the second board examination.

Has CBSE announced any timeline regarding result declaration?

Currently, neither CBSE officials nor the CBSE exam controller has released any date and time for the declaration of the CBSE Class 10th Result. This time, CBSE conducted the Secondary School Examination Second Board from May 15 to May 21, 2026. Below is the list of websites from which a student can check the CBSE Class 10th second board result.

CBSE Class 10th Second Board result 2026: Official Websites to check

https://www.cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

DigiLocker

UMANG App

CBSE Class 10th Second Board result 2026: Login credentials required to check

Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

Date of Birth (on some platforms, if required)

CBSE Class 10th Second Board result 2026: How to check?

Go to the official CBSE result website.

On the homepage, click on the “CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026” link.

Enter the login details such as Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID.

Submit the details.

Your subject-wise marks and overall result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Take a printout for use during admissions and other academic processes.

CBSE Class 10th Second Board result 2026: Alternative ways to check?

DigiLocker: Students can view their digital marksheets and certificates.

UMANG App: Results are often made available through the UMANG platform.

How to Check CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Go to the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker mobile app.

Sign in using your registered mobile number, Aadhaar number, or username.

If you are a new user, create an account and complete the verification process.

Go to the “Issued Documents” section.

Select CBSE as the document issuer.

Click on “Class X Marksheet” or the relevant result link.

Enter the required details, such as your Roll Number, School Number, and Year of Passing.

Submit the details to fetch your marksheet.

Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download or save the document for future use.

NOTE: CBSE Result date and time for Class 10th have not been announced. Students can check the result, once declared, by visiting the official website.