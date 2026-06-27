CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news: Class 10 marksheet awaited for 6.68 lakh students; how to check scores when announced

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on April 15 announced the Class 10 board examination results for 2026.

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news: Class 10 marksheet awaited for 6.68 lakh students; how to check scores when announced Representative image (Photo/ANI)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 latest news: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will publish the CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 on its designated website. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check the CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 by entering their login credentials. Over 6.68 lakh students have appeared for the second board examination this year.

Where can students check the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026?

To access the CBSE Class 10th Result, a student must enter his/her admit card roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin. Till now, CBSE officials and the CBSE exam controller have not announced the date or time for the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 results.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Step-by-Step guide to check the result when declared? Here’s how

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at https://www.cbse.gov.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Download CBSE Class 10th Result 2026.”

Enter the login details such as application number, password, and captcha code.

Your CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Secondary School Examination Second Board from May 15 to May 21, 2026.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news: What is the passing marks? How to check Class 10 subject-wise scores when results are released?

CBSE Class 10th Second Board result 2026: Official Websites to check

https://www.cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

DigiLocker

UMANG App

Also Read: Manabadi TS Inter Supply Result 2026 OUT: TGBIE TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd year supplementary results marks memo download link; Steps to check marks at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Students can access their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Visit the official DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app. Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials. If you’re a first-time user, complete the registration process and verify your account. Navigate to the “Issued Documents” section. Select CBSE as the issuing authority. Click on “Class 10 Marksheet/Passing Certificate 2026”. Enter the required details, such as your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID. Submit the information to view your digital marksheet. Download or save the marksheet for future reference.

What login credentials are required to access the CBSE Class 10 result?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on April 15 announced the Class 10 board examination results for 2026. According to a press release, the overall pass percentage for Class X is 93.70%, a slight increase from 93.66% in 2025. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), CBSE introduced two Board examinations this year. The first was held from February 17 to March 10, 2026, and the second is proposed to start in mid-May”This year, the pass percentage of students in class X is 93.70%, which is better than the pass percentage of last year i.e.93.66% of 2025 examination. This confirms that students are well prepared for competency-based assessment,” the release stated.