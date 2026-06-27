CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news: Class 10 marksheet awaited for 6.68 lakh students; how to check scores when announced

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 latest news: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will publish the CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 on its designated website. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check the CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 by entering their login credentials. Over 6.68 lakh students have appeared for the second board examination this year.
Where can students check the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026?
To access the CBSE Class 10th Result, a student must enter his/her admit card roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin. Till now, CBSE officials and the CBSE exam controller have not announced the date or time for the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 results.
The Secondary School Examination Second Board from May 15 to May 21, 2026.
Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news: What is the passing marks? How to check Class 10 subject-wise scores when results are released?
Also Read: Manabadi TS Inter Supply Result 2026 OUT: TGBIE TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd year supplementary results marks memo download link; Steps to check marks at tgbie.cgg.gov.in
Students can access their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 through DigiLocker by following these steps:
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on April 15 announced the Class 10 board examination results for 2026. According to a press release, the overall pass percentage for Class X is 93.70%, a slight increase from 93.66% in 2025. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), CBSE introduced two Board examinations this year. The first was held from February 17 to March 10, 2026, and the second is proposed to start in mid-May”This year, the pass percentage of students in class X is 93.70%, which is better than the pass percentage of last year i.e.93.66% of 2025 examination. This confirms that students are well prepared for competency-based assessment,” the release stated.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.