CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news: Class 10th subject-wise marksheet awaited by 6.68 lakh students; Know how to access scores when announced

As of now, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not officially announced the date or time for the declaration of the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 results.

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CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 latest news: The CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 will be announced on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at cbse.gov.in. Students can access their CBSE Class 10th subject-wise scores on the designated website. To access the CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026, a student must enter his/her login credentials. Over 6.68 lakh students have appeared for the second board examination this year.

How can students check the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 online?

The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 results can be accessed by entering the student’s roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin. However, the CBSE and the examination controller are yet to announce the official date and time for the result declaration.

As of now, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not officially announced the date or time for the declaration of the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 results. Once the results are released, students will be able to access their provisional marksheets through the official CBSE result websites and DigiLocker. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready and regularly monitor the official CBSE portals for the latest announcements regarding the result date, time, and direct download link.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news: What is the passing marks? How to check Class 10 subject-wise scores when results are released?

Which login credentials are required to access the CBSE Class 10 result?

Student’s roll number

school number

admit card ID

date of birth

security pin

Steps to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE result website — cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads “CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026” or a similar result notification.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials, including your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security pin (captcha code) displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Carefully verify the details entered and click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 will appear on the screen, displaying subject-wise marks, grades, overall result status, and other important details.

Step 6: Download the provisional marksheet in PDF format and take a printout for future reference. Students should note that the online scorecard is provisional, while the original marksheet and passing certificate will be issued later through their respective schools.

Also Read: Manabadi TS Inter Supply Result 2026 OUT: TGBIE TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd year supplementary results marks memo download link; Steps to check marks at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

CBSE Class 10th Second Board result 2026: Official Websites to check