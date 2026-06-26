CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news: How to check Class 10 second board subject-wise scores when released? Step by-Step guide, login details required

A student must enter his/her roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin to download the CBSE Result.

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news: How to check Class 10 second board subject-wise scores when released? Step by-Step guide, login details required(Representational Image/ANI)

The CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 download link is not active yet. Once declared, students can download the CBSE Class 10th Second Board result at the official website. To recall our readers. Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, nor any CBSE official, has released any date and time for the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 result. The board will release the subject-wise marks.

When did CBSE conduct Class 10th second board exams?

Going by the schedule published by CBSE, the Board held the Secondary School Examination 2026(Class 10th Second Board Examination) from May 15 to May 21. The CBSE Results will be available for download once released at cbse.gov.in. Digilocker will publish the subject-wise Class 10th result. Most papers were held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, while a few selected subjects concluded at 1:30 pm.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news: What is the passing marks? How to check Class 10 subject-wise scores when results are released?

According to the CBSE Class 10th datesheet, CBSE began the examination from May 15 with subjects like Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic, followed by English(Communicative), English(Language and Literature) on May 16, and Science by May 18.

The examination concluded on May 21 with Social Science. In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to download the scorecard. Follow the steps given below.

CBSE Class 10th Second Board result: When will the board announce scores?

It is to be mentioned that the CBSE has not released any date and time for the declaration of the CBSE Class 10th Second Board result. Several media reports claim various expected board results. However, these expected dates are fake, and students must not rely on them. Students must only follow the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE).

Also Read: Manabadi TS Inter Supply Result 2026 OUT: TGBIE TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd year supplementary results marks memo download link; Steps to check marks at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Step-by-Step guide to check the result when declared? Here’s how

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at https://www.cbse.gov.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Download CBSE Class 10th Result 2026.”

Enter the login details such as application number, password, and captcha code.

Your CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Login details required

A student must enter his/her roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin to download the CBSE Result.