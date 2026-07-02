CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news LIVE: Over 6.68 lakh students await Class 10th marksheets; Know how to access marks when released

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 news LIVE Updates: To access the CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026, a student must enter his/her login credentials.

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CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 news LIVE Updates: The CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 will be announced on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at cbse.gov.in. Students can access their CBSE Class 10th subject-wise scores on the designated website. To access the CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026, a student must enter his/her login credentials. Over 6.68 lakh students have appeared for the second board examination this year.