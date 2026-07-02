CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news LIVE: Over 6.68 lakh students await Class 10th marksheets; Know how to access marks when released

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 news LIVE Updates: The CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 will be announced on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at cbse.gov.in. Students can access their CBSE Class 10th subject-wise scores on the designated website. To access the CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026, a student must enter his/her login credentials. Over 6.68 lakh students have appeared for the second board examination this year.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.