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  • CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news LIVE: Over 6.68 lakh students await Class 10th marksheets; Know how to access marks when released

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news LIVE: Over 6.68 lakh students await Class 10th marksheets; Know how to access marks when released

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 news LIVE Updates: To access the CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026, a student must enter his/her login credentials.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: July 2, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news LIVE: Over 6.68 lakh students await Class 10th marksheets; Know how to access marks when released

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 news LIVE Updates: The CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 will be announced on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at cbse.gov.in. Students can access their CBSE Class 10th subject-wise scores on the designated website. To access the CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026, a student must enter his/her login credentials. Over 6.68 lakh students have appeared for the second board examination this year.

Read more: 'This step will ruin thousands of lives': Students slam CBSE after Class 12 supplementary exam delayed to July 28, citing fear of missing college admissions

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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