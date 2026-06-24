CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news: What is the passing marks? How to check Class 10 subject-wise scores when results are released?

The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 can be downloaded, once released, from the website.

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news: What is the passing marks? How to check Class 10 subject-wise scores when results are released? (Photo Credit: IANS)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 news: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will announce the CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 subject-wise on its official website, cbse.gov.in. All those students who have appeared for the second board exam of the Secondary School Examination can download the CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result at the website. This time, over 6.68 lakh students have appeared for the second board examination.

When was CBSE Class 10 exam held?

The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 was conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026. The examination commenced with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers on May 15, held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, and concluded with the Social Science examination on May 21. Apart from the CBSE Class 10th result, the result can be accessed via Digilocker, UMANG, and SMS.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news: Alternative ways to check Class 10 subject-wise marks once results are announced

The CBSE Class 10 marksheet will contain several crucial details related to a student’s performance and personal information. These include the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, school name and code, subject-wise marks obtained, grades, total marks, qualifying status (Pass/Compartment), and overall result. Students are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on the marksheet.

What is the passing marks?

Students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject, including both theory and internal assessment combined, to pass the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 examination.

CBSE Class 10th Second Board result 2026: How to check?

Visit the official CBSE website.

On the homepage, click on the “CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026” link.

Once you have clicked on the link, you will be required to enter details such as Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID.

Submit the details and wait.

Your subject-wise marks and overall result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Take a printout for use during admissions and other academic processes.

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CBSE Class 10th Second Board result 2026: How to check on Digilocker?