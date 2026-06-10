CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news: Where and how to check CBSE 10th Session 2 marks when declared? Know step-by-step guide

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: This article provided you with the step-by-step guide to download CBSE 10th Session 2 result.

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Where and how to check result when declared? Check step-by-step guide(File Pic/IANS)

CBSE Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will release the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 on its website. According to the schedule, the CBSE conducted the Secondary School Examination 2026 or Class 10th Second Board Examination from May 15, 2026. The board successfully concluded the board exams on May 21. The cbse.gov.in and Digilocker will publish the subject-wise Class 10th result. Most papers were held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, while a few selected subjects concluded at 1:30 pm.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Where to check the result when declared?

The results will be available on the Board’s official websites, as well as on the DigiLocker and UMANG platforms, enabling students to conveniently access their scorecards. Students who are not satisfied with their performance in the main examination were allowed to appear for the second exam.

According to CBSE, students can use the DigiLocker mobile application to access their certificates and other academic documents. Students can download the DigiLocker app from the Google Play Store to view their marksheets, passing certificates, migration certificates, and skill certificates. The UMANG mobile app has also been made available for checking results.

At present, CBSE has not released any date or time for the declaration of the CBSE Result. Students must not rely on fake news and rumours. This article is solely based on how to check the scores via a step-by-step guide.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How to check the result when declared? Check step-by-step guide

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at https://www.cbse.gov.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Download CBSE Class 10th Result 2026.”

Enter the login details such as application number, password, and captcha code.

Your CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

This system allows students to appear for examinations twice in the same academic year, enabling them to improve their marks as required. The results of the first Class 10 board examinations were declared on April 15. As per CBSE data, 55,368 students secured 95 per cent or more marks, accounting for about 2.24 per cent of candidates. Meanwhile, 2,21,574 students scored 90 per cent or above, which is approximately 8.96 per cent of the successful candidates.

In 2026, a total of 24,83,479 students registered for the Class 10 examinations, out of which 24,71,777 appeared. Of them, 23,16,008 were declared passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 93.70 per cent, a marginal increase of 0.04 per cent compared to last year’s 93.66 per cent, reflecting a stable and positive performance trend.