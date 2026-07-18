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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026(OUT) LIVE: CBSE 10th result declared at results.digilocker.gov.in; Check direct link

CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of the Class X Second Board Examination, 2026.

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CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of the Class X Second Board Examination, 2026. Students can access their results through the DigiLocker Results Portal at the URL: results.digilocker.gov.in. Taking to X, CBSE tweeted, “CBSE Class X Second Board Examination 2026 Results Declared Check your result on the DigiLocker Results Portal: https://results.digilocker.gov.in.”

Students will be able to view their scorecards online using their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. The result will reflect subject-wise marks, grades, and the final qualifying status. In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE had introduced two Board Examinations for Class X from 2026. The Main Board Examination was conducted from 17th February to 11th March 2026, followed by the Second Board Examination from 15th May to 21st May 2026.

“The Second Board Examination provided eligible students of the Main Board Examination of 2026 with an additional opportunity to improve their performance. Accordingly, for regular students of the 2026, the better of the two performances is considered for preparing the final result,” CBSE said in its press release.

S. No. Details Number 1 Total candidates registered for CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 6,64,027 2 Total candidates appeared for CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 6,63,777 3 Candidates who appeared for improvement 5,13,955 4 Candidates who improved their performance over the Main Examination 3,08,095 (59.95%) 5 Candidates who appeared in the compartment category 1,49,822 6 Candidates who passed in the compartment category 78,503 (52.40%) 7 Overall pass percentage after combining the Main and Second Board Examination 2026 results 96.78%

How to download CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result?

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE results website: Open a web browser on your smartphone, tablet, or computer and visit the official CBSE results portal. Ensure that you are using the correct website to avoid fake or unofficial portals. Once the result is announced, the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link will be activated on the homepage.

Open a web browser on your smartphone, tablet, or computer and visit the official CBSE results portal. Ensure that you are using the correct website to avoid fake or unofficial portals. Once the result is announced, the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link will be activated on the homepage. Step 2: Click on the ‘CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026’ link: On the homepage, look for the link that reads “CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026” or a similar title. Click on it to open the result login page. During peak hours, the website may take a little longer to load because of heavy traffic, so be patient and refresh only if necessary.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads “CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026” or a similar title. Click on it to open the result login page. During peak hours, the website may take a little longer to load because of heavy traffic, so be patient and refresh only if necessary. Step 3: Enter your login credentials carefully. You will be asked to provide the required details exactly as mentioned on your admit card. These generally include: Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, Date of Birth (if required). Double-check every detail before proceeding, as even a small error can prevent you from accessing your result.

You will be asked to provide the required details exactly as mentioned on your admit card. These generally include: Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, Date of Birth (if required). Double-check every detail before proceeding, as even a small error can prevent you from accessing your result. Step 4: Submit the details: After entering all the required information, click on the ‘Submit’, ‘View Result’, or ‘Get Result’ button. The system will verify your credentials and process your request.

After entering all the required information, click on the ‘Submit’, ‘View Result’, or ‘Get Result’ button. The system will verify your credentials and process your request. Step 5: View your CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026. Your result will appear on the screen. The digital marksheet will display important details such as: Student’s name, Roll number, School name, Subject-wise marks, Grades obtained, Total marks, Overall qualifying status. Review all the information carefully to ensure there are no discrepancies.

Your result will appear on the screen. The digital marksheet will display important details such as: Student’s name, Roll number, School name, Subject-wise marks, Grades obtained, Total marks, Overall qualifying status. Review all the information carefully to ensure there are no discrepancies. Step 6: Download and save the scorecard: Once your result is displayed, click on the ‘Download’ option to save a PDF copy of your marksheet on your device. Keeping a digital copy is useful for future reference, especially during admission or document verification.