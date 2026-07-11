CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Over 6.68 lakh students await Class 10th marksheet 51 days since exams concluded

CBSE Class 10th result for the second board can only be accessed at www.cbse.gov.in and https://results.digilocker.gov.in/.

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'When will CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 be declared?': Students flood social media platform with 10th result declaration request; know how to check subject-wise scores(Photo Credit: PTI)

CBSE Class 10th Second Board result 2026: 51 calendar days have passed since the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) conducted the Secondary School Examination-2026 Second Board examinations. Since no official date or time has been announced, students are growing increasingly anxious and are urging the board authorities on X to announce the CBSE Class 10th second board result without further delay. CBSE Class 10th result for the second board can only be accessed at www.cbse.gov.in and https://results.digilocker.gov.in/.

Alternate ways to check the CBSE result?

The Board conducted the CBSE Class 10th Second Board examination from May 15, 2026, with the Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic held on the first day. Meanwhile, the board concluded the board examination on May 21. Apart from Digilocker, students can also access their CBSE Class 10 scores through multiple official portals, including results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in, as well as the UMANG app and results.gov.in platforms. For some days, the examination was held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and 10: 30 am to 1:30 pm. Taking to X, a user wrote,”@cbseindia29 sn’t the delayed declaration of the CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 exam result making it practically irrelevant? By now, most students have already secured admission to Class 11 based on the Phase 1 results, finalized their streams, and even completed their first-term examinations. What purpose will the Phase 2 result serve now? Kindly explain why these students have been left waiting for so long.”

@cbseindia29 sn’t the delayed declaration of the CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 exam result making it practically irrelevant? By now, most students have already secured admission to Class 11 based on the Phase 1 results, finalized their streams, and even completed their first-term… — ARH (@INARH2007) July 10, 2026

Another wrote, “Under your extraordinary leadership students are really very happy, and they are very happy because CBSE is not publishing 10th improvement result. Now they don’t need to worry about NEET. Keep up the good work.”

Dear Dharmendra Pradhan Ji:

Under your extraordinary leadership students are really very happy, and they are very happy because CBSE is not publishing 10th improvement result. Now they don’t need to worry about NEET. Keep up the good work.@AllCBSENews@cbseindia29 @dpradhanbjp — Nationalist Hindu (@HinduDeshBhakt7) July 10, 2026

Also Read: CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 news: 6.68 Lakh students await official result announcement; know how to check scorecard once released

CBSE Class 10th result: What was the overall pass percentage recorded?

Earlier in mid-April, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 examination results, recording an overall pass percentage of 93.70 per cent — marginally higher than last year’s 93.66 per cent. This year, a total of 24,83,479 students registered for the examination, of whom 24,71,777 appeared, and 23,16,008 were declared successful, indicating a stable and consistent performance trend. Among the top performers, 55,368 students — around 2.24 per cent — secured 95 per cent and above marks. In addition, 2,21,574 students, or approximately 8.96 per cent of successful candidates, scored 90 per cent and above.

How to check CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result.”

Enter the login credentials, such as admit card roll number and admit card ID, and the CAPTCHA code.

Your CBSE Class 10th Second board result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Also Read: CBSE three-language policy: What challenges will schools face in implementing speaking and listening assessments, in rural and government schools? Explained

It is to be noted that neither CBSE officials nor Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Controller of Examinations, have released any date and time for the declaration of CBSE Class 10th Second Board results.