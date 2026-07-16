‘CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 still pending..’: Chorus grows louder as students say two months have passed since the exams, delay affecting Class 11 admissions

Several students, guardians, and netizens have voiced their anger regarding the Class 10th Second Board result delay.

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 still pending: Chorus grows louder as students say two months have passed since the exams, delay affecting Class 11 admissions(Photo Credit: ANI)

CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026: Chorus continues to grow among the students as the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has not released any official date and time for the publication of the CBSE Class 10th Second Board result. Several students, guardians, and netizens have voiced their anger regarding the Class 10th Second Board result delay. A user on X wrote,”its too delayed now in declaring CBSE 10th second board result. Many students are still worried for their admission in 11th Class but #CBSE is Playing with their marks, marks were finalised 15 days ago but CBSE need too much time to just publish it. Please confirm when results will be declared ? by July or August ?. @EduMinOfIndia.”

@cbseindia29 @prashantias2001 its too delayed now in declaring CBSE 10th second board result. Many students are still worried for their admission in 11th Class but #CBSE is Playing with their marks, marks were finalised 15 days ago but CBSE need too much time to just publish it.… — Dev Vart Kaushik (@DVKAUSHIK) July 16, 2026

“The CBSE Class 10 Second Board (Phase 2 / Improvement) exam results for 2026 is still pending.The exams were conducted from May 15 to May 21 and its mid july now..,” another netizen wrote.

@cbseindia29 @EduMinOfIndia The CBSE Class 10 Second Board (Phase 2 / Improvement) exam results for 2026 is still pending.The exams were conducted from May 15 to May 21 and its mid july now.. — Dr Rajeev Pratap Singh (@rajeevprataps) July 15, 2026

Another netizen added, “What is the status of 10th Standard Second Board results? It is two months since exams were conducted. What is the use when results are not published on time ? Is it another money making business by CBSE at the cost of student.”

@cbseindia29 @dpradhanbjp @narendramodi @timesofindia What is the status of 10th Standard Second Board results? It is two months since exams were conducted. What is the use when results are not published on time ? Is it another money making business by CBSE at the cost of student — Balaji Nelatur (@nelatur2000) July 15, 2026

Echoing similar concerns, a user on X posted, “Dear CBSE, it’s already July 10. Should I choose Science or Arts stream for my child? Which stream should we take, and which books should we buy? Without the Class 10 Second Board result, we can’t plan anything. Please release the result soon.”

Dear CBSE, it’s already July 10. Should I choose Science or Arts stream for my child? Which stream should we take, and which books should we buy? Without the Class 10 Second Board result, we can’t plan anything. Please release the result soon. #CBSE #CBSEResult — Rabia Hasan (@Rabiahasan368) July 10, 2026

Several netizens have tagged the official handle of CBSE, the Education Minister, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise their concern. Students are claiming that the delay in the result announcement has impacted their Class 11th admissions. Users have flooded social media with requests to release the CBSE Class 10th result as soon as possible. A user on X wrote, “When is CBSE planning to declare Class 10 second board result? Are you really concerned about well being of students or the exam system is just a show?”

When is CBSE planning to declare Class 10 second board result? Are you really concerned about well being of students or the exam system is just a show? — Sailaja Tripathy (@SailajaTripathy) July 14, 2026

“CBSE should immediately refund the Second Board Examination (Phase 2) fee. Since the Phase 2 results have not been declared in time, thousands of students have been unable to use their improved scores for Class 11 stream selection and admissions. The delay has defeated the very purpose of introducing the second examination. Students should not be made to pay for a benefit they could not receive,” a user on X added.

Also Read: UGC NET 2026 Answer Key News: Provisional answer key, response sheet awaited; check passing marks, objection fee per answer challenged

@cbseindia29 CBSE should immediately refund the Second Board Examination (Phase 2) fee. Since the Phase 2 results have not been declared in time, thousands of students have been unable to use their improved scores for Class 11 stream selection and admissions. The delay has… — ARH (@INARH2007) July 14, 2026

The CBSE Class 10th Second Board result will only be declared at https://www.cbse.gov.in/

How to check CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result.”

Enter the login credentials, such as admit card roll number and admit card ID, and the CAPTCHA code.

Your CBSE Class 10th Second Board result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Board conducted the CBSE Class 10th Second Board examination from May 15, 2026, with the Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic held on the first day. Meanwhile, the board concluded the board examination on May 21.