CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Science Exam 2021-22: Amid the ongoing demand to conduct CBSE board exam 2021-22 in hybrid mode, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday conducted the Class 10 term 1 Science exam. The paper began at 11:30 and went on for one hour and 30 minutes. Students, as decided by the board, were asked multiple-choice questions with no provision of negative marks.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Board Acknowledges Error in Sociology Paper on 'Gujarat Violence', to Take Action Against Paper Setters

Students and teachers asserted that the science paper 2021 was based on NCERT and balanced. “The students found the Science paper balanced and moderate. The questions were totally NCERT based. Since there were questions based on the activities given in the lesson, the students who would have waded through them would have benefitted”, Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School told a leading portal.

Before the official answer key, TimesNow news has released the CBSE 10th Science term 1 exam 2021-22 answer key, prepared by experts (mostly teachers with years of experience). Students can refer to it to know their estimated marks.

Meanwhile, over 8,000 parents yesterday wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging him to direct the CBSE to provide a hybrid option for class 10, 12 board exams 2021-22.

Referring to the advisories issued by the government of India, the WHO and various other competent authorities, the joint letter by parents said that conducting offline exams under these conditions can invite medical catastrophe.

“Students are not vaccinated yet, and about 3 per cent to 4 per cent of them are being tested positive for the virus despite getting vaccinated. It is estimated that the Covid virus is going to spread even more because of the festive season and the exams scheduled right after that become a super-spreader event if the same is conducted only in offline mode,” it added.