CBSE 10th Term 1 Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Class 10th Term 1 2021 exam for English paper tomorrow, on Saturday — December 11, 2021. The examination will be held in a single shift from 11.30 AM to 1 PM across the country at various exam centres.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Board Exams 2021: English Core Paper Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here

The Board has released sample question paper and marking scheme of the exam to help the appearing students get acquainted with the exam pattern and marking scheme. As per the marking scheme, the examination will be for 90 minutes and maximum marks is 40. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2022: CBSE Makes Important Announcement For Private Candidates. Read Details Here

The question paper will comprise of three sections: Section A – Reading, Section B – Writing, and Grammer and Section C – Literature. All the questions will carry equal marks. There will be no negative marking. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: Board Plans To Use Advanced Data Analytics To Prevent Cheating, Irregularities

Section A will comprise of 18 questions out of which a total of 14 questions will need to be attempted.

Section B will comprise of 12 questions out of which a total of 12 questions will have to be attempted.

Section C will comprise of 30 questions out of which a total of 30 questions must be attempted.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 English Exam 2021 Sample Paper link here

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021 Marking Scheme link here

For any further details on the exam, candidates are advised to check the official website of CBSE.