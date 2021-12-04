CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday conducted the term 1 Mathematics exam (basic and standard) for class 10 students. The MCQ-based exam started at 11:30 AM and concluded at 1 AM. Candidates, as decided by the CBSE earlier, were given additional 20 minutes to read the question paper. Both standard and basic Maths question paper was divided into 3 sections—A, B and C. Section A and B carried 20 questions each, while Section c had 10 questions based on 2 case studies.Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021: Science Paper Answer Key OUT. Download Link And Deets Inside

CBSE Class 10 Maths Answer Key 2021 (Standard And Basic)

Before the official answer key, the TimesNow website has released the answer key for both standard and basic examinations prepared by experts (mostly teachers with years of experience). Students can refer to it and calculate their estimated marks.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Answer Key Standard

Question No. Answer Key Question No. Answer Key Question No. Answer Key Question No. Answer Key 1 c 16 a 31 d 46 b 2 d 17 c 32 d 47 b 3 a 18 a 33 b 48 d 4 c 19 b 34 d 49 b 5 d 20 a 35 d 50 c 6 d 21 d 36 c 7 c 22 d 37 d 8 a 23 b 38 a 9 b 24 c 39 b 10 c 25 c 40 c 11 c 26 b 41 d 12 b 27 a 42 c 13 b 28 c 43 d 14 a 29 c 44 b 15 c 30 b 45 c

CBSE Class 10 Maths Answer Key Basic

Question No. Answer Key Question No. Answer Key Question No. Answer Key Question No. Answer Key 1 a 16 c 31 d 46 d 2 c 17 c 32 b 47 a 3 b 18 b 33 c 48 c 4 d 19 c 34 a 49 c 5 a 20 a 35 c 50 d 6 b 21 d 36 d 7 c 22 b 37 b 8 b 23 b 38 a 9 d 24 c 39 d 10 d 25 a 40 b 11 c 26 d 41 c 12 b 27 b 42 b 13 d 28 c 43 c 14 a 29 a 44 b 15 b 30 a 45 b

CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper Analysis by Experts

While a section of students called paper ‘tricky’, principals of several schools said that the paper was ‘balanced’. ” It was a balanced paper, starting with easy questions to boost the morale and confidence of the students. A significant weightage has been given to chapters which have continuation in term 2,” NDTV quoted Parveen Shaikh, Principal, Somaiya Schools as saying.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, a student has requested the board to stop the evaluation process and release the correct answer key. “CBSE, If you agree that there can be errors in the question paper or answer keys, you should stop the evaluation process or you should release the correct answer for the students. How can u expect us to prepare for next exams under so much stress?” tweeted a student.

Talking to NDTV, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student said, “The case study portions were the most difficult one, and the options were also reduced. The sample papers had 8 out of 10 questions, while in the paper today it was 4 out of 5.”

Important Notice Regarding Answer Key

Earlier on Friday, CBSE had asked the examiners to stick to the answer key released by the board while evaluating the OMR sheets filled by students. Issuing a notification, the CBSE had said that all schools under the board must share if there are any observations about the question paper or answer keys with the board.

“Although every possible care is taken by the Board, there may still be a possibility of some ambiguity in questions or discrepancy in answer keys. However, the Board has a well settled system to address such issues. Therefore, it is informed that the evaluators may check/evaluate the OMRs according to the answer keys provided to them”, the notification read,

“As such, it has already been communicated to schools that if there is any observation about the question paper or answer keys, the same should sent to the Board after the examination. It is also to be noted that the observations or feedback received will be duly considered on the recommendation of subject experts at the time of preparation of results so that no student is put to any disadvantage”, it read further.