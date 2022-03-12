CBSE Term 1 Class 10 Result 2022 Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday declared the CBSE Term 1 Class 10 Result 2022. However, the CBSE has shared the marksheets of class 10 examinations with the respective schools and the board is yet to release the cbseresults.nic.in class 10 on the official website.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 To Be Declared Soon At cbseresults.nic.in. Details Here

"Dear Principal, please find enclosed performance of term 1 examination for session 2021-22 of school code for class 10 in attachment," the CBSE mail stated, as shared by a school with Career360.

"The performance of the Term-1 exams for Class 10 has been communicated to the schools by the CBSE. Only the scores in theory have been communicated as internal assessment or practical scores are already available with the schools," one CBSE official told news agency PTI.

Once CBSE Term 1 Class 10 Result 2022 is released online, students will be able to access their result on the official websites– cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. To download their marksheets online, students will have to login with their roll numbers and school numbers. In addition to the main CBSE official website, these results will also be available on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE opens window to raise grievances: After announcing the CBSE Class 10 results for Term 1, the board has now opened a window for schools, students, and other stakeholders to raise their grievances if any. In this regard, the Board has activated a link on the official their website, cbse.nic.in, where the concerned students can raise grievances till March 26. The CBE said the issues will be resolved and a final verdict will be delivered during the final results.

Notably, this academic season, over 36 lakh students had appeared for the term 1 Class 10 exams which were held in November-December 2021. The term 2 exam will be held from April 26. The CBSE had earlier said that in term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.