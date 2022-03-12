CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result on Saturday. The CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result marksheet has been shared by the board with the schools. Students should note that the Class 10 Term 1 Result scoreboard have released by the CBSE and it was shared with the schools. The students can collect the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2021-2022 marksheet from their respective schools. After sharing CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result with schools, the board may soon release the CBSE Class 10 Result of term 1 online on its official result website – cbseresults.nic.in. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result DECLARED: Where To Get Marksheet, Check Scoreboard, Other FAQs Here | LIVE

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result: What CBSE Said In Its Official Statement

“Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools,” the CBSE said in a statement.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result Marksheet details

CBSE Class 10 Result: Where To Check Scores

Steps to get CBSE Class 10 Term 1 result marksheet online

