CBSE Class 10 term 1 Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday declared the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 results 2022. However, the board said the results are available with schools and will be available for students from their respective schools. Notably, the schools at present are processing the results and will declare it after adding practical marks and internals.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Class 10 Result 2022 Latest Update: Board Opens Window For Students To Raise Grievances Till March 26

“The performance of the Term-1 exams for Class 10 has been communicated to the schools by the CBSE. Only the scores in theory have been communicated as internal assessment or practical scores are already available with the schools,” the CBSE said in a notification. Also Read - Students Urge CBSE to Declare Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results After Term 2 Exams | Here's What They Say

The CBSE had last year announced that the board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The Term-1 exams for major subjects were held between November 30 and December 11 last year. Also Read - CBSE Result 2022: CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results NOT To Be Released Today

The CBSE in the result notification said that the academic interest of students was taken care of while formulating the result. “In all cases, where ever problems were reported in question appear or marking schemes, due care has been taken by the board and the performance of students has been calculated by the Board taking into account the revised marking schedule where-ever applicable,” the CBSE said in the official notice.

However, the anxious students expressed concern as the CBSE Class 10 term 1 Results are not available on the official website for them to check directly.

Taking to Twitter, one student said the CBSE actually planned it to depress the students. “What if someone got lower marks due to some OMR issues and is trying hard, sees his term 1 result and get depressed and get lots of pressure from family, relatives and friends. NOT FAIR!!,” he said.

Likewise, many students took to Twitter to express their concerns:

#CBSE

What the heck ! term-1 results is out but only to schools my school is showing no sign of announcing the results i am so stressed now how will i be able to concentrate on term-2 exams amid all these things ! Just release it in the website…… pic.twitter.com/8iLY79lvff — Why do you care 😜 (@Darika1401) March 12, 2022

@cbseindia29 Pls don't share term 1 class 12th result as children preparing for term 2 as well for their practical exams. This will just cause confusion and depression. #CBSE #CBSEResultsDONOTDeclare — Akilaa A (@akila_a) March 12, 2022

Anxiety level📈📈

When ur school have the term 1 result but they aint giving you ur result☠#cbse #cbseterm1 #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/DERDrCOjTB — 🦋HazelNut🌰 (@Cassiopeia__31) March 12, 2022

#CBSEResult #cbseterm1 What the hell man, CBSE actually planned it to depress us students. What if someone got lower marks due to some omr issues and is trying hard, sees his term 1 result and get depressed and get lots of pressure from family, relatives and friends. NOT FAIR!! — TanZy💫👹 (@TanZyxD) March 12, 2022

On Friday, the CBSE had released the date sheet for term 2 exams and said irrespective of the scores in term 1, the board will allow students to appear for the term 2 board exams. However, the final result will be based on term 1 and term 2 results, and internal assessment / practical scores.