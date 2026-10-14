CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, Class 12 timetables likely to be released soon, check key details here

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 Date Sheet 2027 is expected to be released soon. Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the board exam timetable on October 30. Once announced, students will be able to check and download the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam schedule from the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

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New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 soon. The timetable will be on the official website of the board after the release. The candidates who are preparing for the examinations are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the timetable. According to various media reports, the date sheet is expected to be released this week.

Last year, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam timetable was released 110 days in advance. The Central Board of Secondary Education releases the date sheet early to give students sufficient time to prepare for their board examinations.

The 2027 board examinations are scheduled to begin in February. Therefore, it is being speculated that the timetable may be released on or before October 20. However, CBSE has not yet shared any official details regarding the release date.

How to Download the CBSE Date Sheet 2027

Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the link to the released date sheet.

Click on the link for the class whose timetable you wish to download — Class 10 or Class 12.

The date sheet will open in PDF format, allowing you to download it.

You can then check the subject-wise schedule to find out the dates on which examinations for each subject will be conducted.

When Will the Practical Examinations Be Conducted?

The candidates must note that the CBSE board examinations are scheduled to begin in February and continue until April 2027. Before that, practical examinations will be conducted for both classes. Based on last year’s schedule, the practical examinations may be held between January and February 2027.

Timings for Board Examinations

The CBSE board examinations for both classes are conducted in a single shift. However, students are allotted two hours for some papers and three hours for others. The examination timings will be from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. For certain subjects, the examinations will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Last year, CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheet 2027 was released on October 30. The students can check and download Class 10 and 12 exam schedule on the official website – cbseacademic.nic.in, once released.