Board Exams 2021-22: In a bid to make their demands heard, scores of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Exams (CISCE) students have started an online petition demanding that the upcoming board exams 2021-22 should either be cancelled or held online. While the CBSE had already stated that the term 1 exams scheduled for November will be conducted offline, CISCE, backtracked on its decision to offer both online and offline choices to candidates for first term papers and asserted that the upcoming board examinations will be held in pen and paper mode only.

In the online petition on change.org , the students have said, "Taking the exams offline (CBSE and CICSE) is a huge mistake. If you need more time to correct the online examination program, please do so. But risking students lives is absolutely not worth it."

Underlining the importance of conducting board exams online, the petitioner said, "ICSE took the initiative to conduct the 2022 year-end exams for classes 10 and 12 using the term system. This system however was forced upon us.. and we had no choice. We as students and parents wonder, what exactly was the point of doing this? That too MONTHS after CBSE announced it… However, we went along with it, hoping for the best. In this announcement ICSE specifically stated the first term exams would be ONLINE + MCQ. This is a safer way of conducting exams which have been adopted by hundreds of universities and schools around the world."

“Unfortunately, a mere 25 days before the actual exams were to commence, i.e 15th November 2021 – Mid December 2021, the CICSE board released a statement saying that the exams are postponed until further notice. This is not done. The emotional stress CICSE have put its students through since 2020 is astonishing. This batch of students is being treated as test subjects. Lab rats. They’re not seen as people, children, with normal mentalities. With feelings, with PAIN. They’re seen as numbers, as marks, as nothing but a nuisance it seems”, the petition read. At the time of publishing the article, the petition had 35,000 signatures.

#OnlineExamsforCBSEandICSE Trends on Twitter

Besides, CBSE and CISCE students have also started #OnlineExamsforCBSEandICSE campaign on Twitter to protest against the upcoming class 10, 12 board examinations. While some argued that examinations should be deferred in the wake of pandemic, others said that the exams should be conducted online.

Check out some of the tweets here:-

#OnlineExamsForCBSEandICSE@EduMinOfIndia @cbseindia29 @dpradhanbjp @Jagarnathji_mla

We all students want the online exam beacuse the situation is there is very terrific and we also not vaccinated right now…so plzz ensure our words and try to conduct the exam in online mode pic.twitter.com/sWPteFpQ4w — Vivek Sharma (@VivekSharma7890) October 23, 2021

#OnlineExamsForCBSEandICSE #OnlineExamForCBSEandICSE

Article Published In The Telegraph,

1K Cases In West Bengal And They Want Offline Exams. They Even See News ? Why Are They Playing With So Many Student’s Lives ? It’s Just The Beginning. @ZeeNews @PMOIndia @ttindia @SonuSood pic.twitter.com/7JkgnwEeKj — Ayanangshu Biswas (@ayanangshubisw1) October 24, 2021

ICSE stated we will have offline exams as"numerous people" have opted for offline becoz of device issues etc etc.Nearly 97% students in India opted for online when asked by schools in a survey . So 3% is"numerous" but 97% of students isnt

RIDICULOUS!!#OnlineExamsForCBSEandICSE pic.twitter.com/HghSm7AtzZ — Anweshan (@PopeOfIndia) October 22, 2021

Please raise your voice for online. 7nless Ms Mamta Banerjee intervene we will have to send our children out 8n this pandemic where cases are rising. pic.twitter.com/JnzBkCPvE4 — Sumita Chatterjee (@SumitaC24281852) October 24, 2021

If ICSE wanted to take the exams offline then why did you gave us the Option to choose between online and offline

And when Most of us opted for Online

Now you are forcing us to give the exams Offline

Why????#OnlineExamsForCBSEandICSE@EduMinOfIndia @SonuSood @PMOIndia

@ — chandan srivastava (@chandan271923) October 23, 2021

CBSE Term 1 Exams to Begin From November 30

On October 18, the CBSE had announced that the first term board exams for class 10 will begin from November 30, while the exams for class 12 is scheduled from December 1. Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams for 2021-22, which were announced in July in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Date Sheet For Class 12 Exams

Date Sheet For Class 10 Exams

CISCE Releases Revised Date Sheet For ISC/ICSE Students

Taking a u-turn, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday announced that the first-term board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode. It also released a revised date sheet according to which the ICSE exams for class 10 will begin from November 29 and for class 12 (ISC) from November 12. The exams will conclude on December 16 and 20 respectively