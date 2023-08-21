Home

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023-24: Avoid These Mistakes While Submitting LOC Form To Stop Candidature’s Cancellation

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has released a list of guidelines warning the affiliated schools and students to fill the List of Candidates(LOC) form for classes

CBSE Board Exams 2024: No Students Will be Allowed to Write Exams if Subjects Filled Incorrectly in LOC.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has released a list of guidelines warning the affiliated schools and students to fill the List of Candidates(LOC) form for classes 10th and 12th board examination 2023-24 with correct data. Issuing an official notification on its portal, the Board claimed that it has observed in the past that the students are not sincere and careful and thus submit wrong data. Submission of correct data of the students is highly important to avoid future problems to the students. The schools are therefore requested to plan the timely submission of data of the students. Schools have also to ensure that the filled-in data is correct.

(Note that the demographic details and the subjects offered by the students should be filled in correctly.)

“As LOC submission has started, so with this circular, all the schools are once again reminded the importance of correct submission of data in the LOC. Hence, Principals/Schools are directed to go through the LOC Notification No. CBSE/LOC/2023-24/dated 17/08/2023 meticulously before filling up of candidates’ information. Staff engaged for filling up of details should be made aware of all the guidelines which are laid down in the said circular to avoid mistakes. Parents may also be briefed about the importance of correct data and the consequences if wrong data is submitted. Subject correction after submission of LOC will not be entertained in any manner’,” reads the official notification.

The submission of data of eligible candidates through LOC has already started from August 18, 2023. Submission of LOC will be done through the e-Pariksha link given on the website – cbse.gov.in.

