CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Result 2022 Latest Update: Even as lakhs of students are eagerly waiting for the CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Result 2022, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday made a big announcement on the result declaration and said it will be released as per the schedule and will not be delayed.

Some of the media reports suggest that CBSE Results will be released in the next few days but nothing is officially confirmed yet. The students are advised to go keep checking the websites regularly for major updates. Notably, over 35 lakh students this year are eagerly waiting for the CBSE Results 2022.

Speaking on the sidelines of a programme, the education minister said that the evaluation process takes time and the CBSE will declare the results as per the schedule.

Giving more details, the education minister said that the CBSE exams were underway till June 15 and it takes at least 45 days for the evaluation process. He further added that it’s only 30 days and 15 more days needed for evaluation.

However, Pradhan said the CBSE will not take 15 more days for the result declaration. He said he had a discussion with the CBSE officials on Friday regarding the result declaration matter and added that the CBSE results will be released at the right time.

Once the results are declared, the students will be able to access score on the official website cbse.gov.in.

Earlier, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had directed all higher educational institutions to take into account the CBSE board exam result announcement while fixing deadline for the under graduate admission process.

Notably, the UGC was urged to provide sufficient time to CBSE students, who are awaiting their result, for admission in undergraduate (UG) courses.

In the meantime, it is expected that the CBSE Class 12 result will be announced in the last week of July, Class 10 result may be released in the first week of August.