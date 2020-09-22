New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to commence the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams from today i.e September 22. Notably, the exams are being held for those students who were unable to qualify in the main exams, the results of which were declared in July. Also Read - CBSE Compartment Exam Admit Card 2020: Board Releases Hall Tickets For Class X, XII Students | Steps to Download And Important Instructions Inside

For students of Class 10, the compartment exams are scheduled to be held on September 22, 23, 25, 26, and 28, and the CBSE class 12 compartment exam will be held on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, and 29.

As per the official data shared by CBSE, around 2.38 lakh students from Class 10 and Class 12 would be appearing for CBSE Compartmental Exams 2020 from today. As many as 1,50,198 students from Class 10 and 87,651 students from Class 12 have been placed for compartment examinations.

Meanwhile, as the country is still witnessing an unabated rise in Covid-19 cases, the exams will be conducted amid strict health protocols. Here are the guidelines for CBSE 10th and 12th Compartmental Exam 2020:

-Students need to strictly follow social distancing guidelines and ensure that they maintain a distance of 6 feet between them and others at all times

-Candidates are required to wear face masks and hand gloves at all times.

-To ensure hygiene, students will be allowed to bring their personal hand sanitizer

-Teachers, parents and other staff members visiting the school premises will have to mandatorily wear face masks covering nose and mouth, and hand gloves

– In addition, parents have been asked by the board to sensitize students about the COVID-19 guidelines and safety norms that are to be followed while they are at the exam hall