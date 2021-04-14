CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 News Updates: Soon after the meeting of PM Modi with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and other officials ended, the Ministry of Education cancelled Board Exams for Class 10th and postponed class 12 exams. However, the situation will be reviewed in June. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Postponed & Class 10 Exams Cancelled, Announces Govt

Making further announcements, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the students of Class 10 will be promoted on basis of internal assessment. "If a student is not satisfied with the assessment then he/she can appear for the examination once the situation (COVID19) is normal," he added.

During the meeting with PM Modi, the education ministry said that the results of Class 10 students will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. He said that the Class 12th exams will be held later, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June by the Board.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Education said for the CBSE class 12 boards, the situation will be reviewed on June 1 and revised dates will be announced thereafter. Here are the latest updates from the Ministry of Education:

2:45 PM: The official Twitter handle of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the notification on the class 10 and 12 examinations for 2021.

2:40 PM: “I am happy that Class 10 exams are being cancelled and dates are being rescheduled for class 12 exams. Like Class 10 students, I appeal to the govt to promote Class 12 students on the basis of internal assessment,” says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

2:35 PM: “Unlike State Boards, CBSE has an all-India character, and therefore, it is essential to hold exams simultaneously throughout the country. Looking to the present situation of the pandemic and school closures, and also taking in account the safety and well-being of the students,” the education ministry said in a statement.

2:30 PM: “Cancellation of board exams a great relief for students, parents,” says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.