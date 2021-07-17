CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Date And Time: All eyes are set on the Central Board of Secondary Education as it is expected to announce class 10 and 12 board exam result 2021 soon on the official website. While nothing has been confirmed, speculations are rife that the board will announce the CBSE 10th result date and time by today or tomorrow. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on cbse.nic.in for all the latest announcements.Also Read - Baby Born During COVID Pandemic Thinks Everything is Hand Sanitiser. Watch Funny

When Will Board Declare Class 10 Results 2021?

If reports are to be believed, the CBSE Class 10 results will be released by July 20-25. Earlier last month, the board in the Supreme Court had stated that it will announce class 10 results 2021 by mid-July, but as per the latest reports the board exam result for class 10 students is likely to be delayed. Also Read - Punjab Congress Infighting: Captain Writes to Sonia, Expresses Displeasure Over Sidhu's Elevation | Key Points

Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of examinations had asserted that some schools are yet to submit the marks of all students, thus the board will not be releasing the result this week. “The result will not be out this week. We will also be releasing a circular today for schools that have not yet submitted marks to the board. We will issue directives for such schools in the notice,” Indian Express quoted Bharadwaj as saying. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Dharmendra 'Amazed' With Pawandeep Rajan's Voice, Treats Him With Parathas

When Will Board Declare Class 12 Results 2021?

The CBSE is expected to declare class 12 board exam 2021 results by July 31. Candidates, this year will be evaluated on the basis of their marks in Class 10 and Class 11 as well as the pre-board exams of Class 12.

Update the results for Class 11, 12 students by July 22, 12 AM

In a letter to the principals, the board has asked schools to update the results for Class 11, 12 students by July 22 at midnight. Moreover, it has directed all the schools to release the results within the stipulated time so that final scores can be declared by July 31.