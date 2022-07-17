CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result LIVE: Though an official confirmation is awaited, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare class 10th and 12th result by July-end. Once declared students can check their scores on the official website cbseresults.nic.in. Earlier on Saturday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had informed students and their parents that CBSE results 2022 will be released as per the schedule and will not be delayed. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website—cbse.gov.in and India.com for all the latest updates regarding CBSE class 10, 12 result 2022.Also Read - CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Result 2022: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Makes Big Announcement on Result Date 

Live Updates

  • 7:17 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: Steps to Check Final CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022

    Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.2022
    On the homepage, click on the ‘CBSE Board 10th result’ or ‘CBSE Board 12th result’ link.
    Enter roll number, date of birth, and school number.
    Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
    The online CBSE 10th term 2 result 2022 or CBSE 12th term 2 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
    Save and keep it safe for future use.

  • 7:15 AM IST

    When Will CBSE Declare Class 10, 12 Result? Expected Date And Time: CBSE Class 12 result will be announced in the last week of July, Class 10 result may be released in the first week of August, said reports.

  • 7:14 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Results to be declared as scheduled: “There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time”, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in Kanpur.

  • 7:14 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: Earlier, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had directed all higher educational institutions to take into account the CBSE board exam result announcement while fixing deadline for the under graduate admission process. Notably, the UGC was urged to provide sufficient time to CBSE students, who are awaiting their result, for admission in undergraduate (UG) courses.

  • 7:12 AM IST

