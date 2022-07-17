CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result LIVE: Though an official confirmation is awaited, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare class 10th and 12th result by July-end. Once declared students can check their scores on the official website cbseresults.nic.in. Earlier on Saturday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had informed students and their parents that CBSE results 2022 will be released as per the schedule and will not be delayed. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website—cbse.gov.in and India.com for all the latest updates regarding CBSE class 10, 12 result 2022.Also Read - CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Result 2022: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Makes Big Announcement on Result Date