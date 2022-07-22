CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Result 2022 Latest Update: Hours after declaring the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Results 2022, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj on Friday announced that the board will not award first, second and third divisions to students in class 10, 12 exam results. Giving details, Bhardwaj said the CBSE will issue merit certificates to 0.1% students who scored highest marks in subjects in classes 10 and 12.Also Read - CBSE Class 10th Result OUT: Toppers' List, Pass Percentage Here

Moreover, Bhardwaj said the board seeks to eliminate unhealthy competition among students by not declaring merit lists for board exams.

Earlier in the day, the CBSE declared the Term 2 Results for Class 12 and Class 10. As the results are declared now, the students can check their score on the official website of CBSE- official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The CBSE confirmed that 30% weightage given to Term1 exams, 70% weightage to second term.

Notably, the CBSE did not announce merit lists in 2020 and 2021 as the results were declared on the basis of alternate assessment scheme because exams could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While 92.7 per cent of students cleared the Class 12 exam, 94.40 per cent passed the Class 10 exam. In Class 12, 1,34,797 students scored above 95 per cent and 33,432 scored above 90 per cent.

In Class 10, 64,908 candidates scored above 95 per cent and 2,36,993 scored above 90 per cent.