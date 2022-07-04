CBSE Result 2022 LIVE: India.com brings you the latest updates on the CBSE board result date, and time as speculations are rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education might declare CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 on July 4, Monday. Since the board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the result date or time, students are advised to keep an eye on CBSE’s official website or this blog for any updates regarding CBSE Class 10th, 12th result. Once the board declares the 10th, and 12th CBSE result 2022, students can check their respective final CBSE Result 2022 on the official website of the board—cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. Stay tuned to this blog for authentic updates on CBSE results 2022 for Class 10, evaluation criteria, pass percentage and other important updates.Also Read - CBSE Term Two Result 2022: Board Launches Special Portal To Check Scores | All You Need To Know