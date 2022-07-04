CBSE Result 2022 LIVE: India.com brings you the latest updates on the CBSE board result date, and time as speculations are rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education might declare CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 on July 4, Monday. Since the board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the result date or time, students are advised to keep an eye on CBSE’s official website or this blog for any updates regarding CBSE Class 10th, 12th result. Once the board declares the 10th, and 12th CBSE result 2022, students can check their respective final CBSE Result 2022 on the official website of the board—cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. Stay tuned to this blog for authentic updates on CBSE results 2022 for Class 10, evaluation criteria, pass percentage and other important updates.Also Read - CBSE Term Two Result 2022: Board Launches Special Portal To Check Scores | All You Need To Know

Live Updates

  • 6:49 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Steps To Download CBSE 10th Score Card

    Visit the official websites — cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
    On the homepage, click on the “CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022” link.
    Enter the login credentials such as CBSE roll number and date of birth.
    Your CBSE 10th Scorecard 2022 will appear on the screen.
    Download Class 10th Marksheet and take a printout of it for further reference.

  • 6:47 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Websites to Download CBSE Result 2022

    cbseresults.nic.in
    results.gov.in
    digilocker.gov.in

  • 6:44 AM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE: How to access result via SMS
    Space Space Sent on 7738299899.

  • 6:42 AM IST

    CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Candidates can also access their results through SMS on their mobile and email IDs.

  • 6:33 AM IST

    CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Steps to Access Marksheet on DigiLocker

    Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website – http://www.digilocker.gov.in – or download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone.

    Step 2    : Click on the link for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

    Step 3:     For Class 10 results, select Class 10 passing certificate or Class 10 mark sheet.
    For class 12 results, select Class 12 passing certificate or Class 12 mark sheet (whichever is required).

    Step 4:     Log in to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your mark sheet.

    Step 5    : Alternatively, you can use your Aadhaar Card number to log in.

    Step 6    : Download it and keep the mark sheet and other certificates safe for future reference.

  • 6:27 AM IST

    CBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Students are advised to keep their admit card handy as they would need their roll numbers to check CBSE 10th Result 2022.

  • 6:25 AM IST

    CBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Though an official confirmation is awaited, CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 is expected to be declared before class 12th Result 2022.

  • 6:24 AM IST

    CBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Over 18 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their final results. Once declared, students can check their scores on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.