CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10, 12 results 2022 very soon and it has been confirmed by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday (July 17). The minister said that there is no delay in the CBSE Class 10, and 12 results and it will be declared 'on time.' He also said that he has spoken to the Board officials regarding the result. The education board has already declared Term 1 Results and the Term 2 results for Classes 10th and 12th would be released online on the official website – cbse.gov.in. All students who appeared for the CBSE board exams are advised to keep an eye on the official website—cbse.gov.in as well as India.com for all the latest updates regarding CBSE class 10, 12 results 2022.

