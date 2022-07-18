CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10, 12 results 2022 very soon and it has been confirmed by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday (July 17). The minister said that there is no delay in the CBSE Class 10, and 12 results and it will be declared ‘on time.’ He also said that he has spoken to the Board officials regarding the result. The education board has already declared Term 1 Results and the Term 2 results for Classes 10th and 12th would be released online on the official website – cbse.gov.in. All students who appeared for the CBSE board exams are advised to keep an eye on the official website—cbse.gov.in as well as India.com for all the latest updates regarding CBSE class 10, 12 results 2022.Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result Date Update: Board Likely To Declare Class 10 Result By This Date at cbseresults.nic.in | Details Here

Follow LIVE Updates on CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 Here:

Live Updates

  • 10:39 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: Students can also check CBSE results via SMS. They are required to register on the CBSE portal for getting their results through SMS on their mobiles. The CBSE result can also be checked through the SMS facility and the students would be able to check their result offline. Students must keep their roll number and other important credentials ready.

  • 10:24 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: A step-by-step guide to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022

    *Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.2022
    *On the homepage, click on the ‘CBSE Board 10th result’ or ‘CBSE Board 12th result’ link.
    *Enter roll number, date of birth, and school number.
    *Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
    *The online CBSE 10th term 2 result 2022 or CBSE 12th term 2 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
    *Save and keep it safe for future use.

  • 10:22 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: The minimum pass marks in CBSE Class 10 and 12 is 33% marks in aggregate. For subjects that have a practical component, they need to secure 33% marks in both theory and practical separately.

  • 10:14 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: CBSE’s result website is cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from this, students can check their scores on results.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in, etc.

  • 9:36 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Key details which are required to check once CBSE 10th, 12th Result is declared:

    1. Roll Number

    2. School Code

    3. Date of Birth

  • 9:18 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Over 35 lakh of students are eagerly waiting for their CBSE Board results 2022. A total 21,16,209 number of students appeared for the Class 10th examination in 2022.

    Girls appeared for 10th class examination — 8,94,993

    Boys students appeared — 12,21,195

  • 9:16 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: For the 2022 session, the CBSE Board has held the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams in the bifurcated format in Two Terms. The Term 1 Exam was held in December 2021 while the Term 2 Exam was held in May – June 2022.