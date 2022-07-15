CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2022 Live Updates: As lakhs of students are waiting for their board results, the Central Board of Secondary Education said it will announce the board results date for classes 10th and 12th soon. As per latest updates, the CBSE board class 10th, 12th results are likely to be declared by the last week of July 2022. However, the board has not confirmed the date and time for term 2 CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022. Once the CBSE Board class 10th, 12th results are declared, the students will be able to check the score at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in or at DigiLocker. Along with the official websites, the students can also check their score through SMS, IVRS, SMS app. To check the score, the students need to put in their roll number, date of birth, and school number.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2023 Latest Update: CBSE Secretary Announces 5 Major Changes In Assessment Process From New Academic Year

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Result 2022 Live Updates:

4:37 PM: The CBSE on Friday released an important notice regarding CBSE Board Results 2022 on digilocker. This time, the board decided to introduce security PIN for Digilocker accounts for Class 10, 12 students to access their digital academic documents including marksheets, certificates and migration certificates. Also Read - ICSE, ISC Result 2022 Date Update: CISCE Likely to Announce ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results By This Date on cisce.org

4:10 PM: For the information of the students, the original CBSE 10th 12th marksheet will be available in the schools and the students will have to go to their respective schools to get the CBSE 10th 12th marksheet. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: How to Check CBSE Term 2 Marksheet on DigiLocker, Umang App, And Other Official Websites

3: 45 PM: Over 35 lakh students have appeared for CBSE class 10 and 12 term 2 exams 2022 this year.

3: 35 PM: Over 21 lakh students have appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022 term 2.

3:30 PM: CBSE class 10th exam was held from 26th April to 24th May 2022 whereas CBSE class 12th exam was conducted from 26th April to 15th June 2022.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: Here’s How to Check Score