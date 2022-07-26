CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10th and 12th results on Friday, July 22, 2022. Students can check the Class 10, and 12 results from the official websites — cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. They can also check CBSE Results on DigiLocker, UMANG app by logging into their accounts. Note, candidates who are not satisfied with their score can apply for the re-evaluation process from today, July 26, 2022.Also Read - EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Applications Begins For 19 Officers Posts; Apply Before August 06

This year, the Board has declared the consolidated CBSE Class 10, 12 results considering the term 1 and term 2 marks. The CBSE has prepared the Class 10, 12 results considering the term 1 and term 2 marks. While term 1 result weightage is 30 per cent, the term 2 is 70 per cent. Also Read - Akasa Air Recruitment 2022: Freshers Can Apply For Cabin Crew Posts; Check Details Here

CBSE Result 2022 Re-Evaluation Process Important Dates

Activity Starting Date Last date to apply Fees in Rs Applying for verification of marks July 26, 2022 July 28, 2022 (till 11:59 PM) Rs. 500 per subject Applying for Obtaining Photocopy of answer sheets August 8, 2022 August 9, 2022 till 11:59 PM Rs. 500 per answer sheet Applying for Re-evaluation August 13, 2022 August 14, 2022 till 11:59 PM Rs. 100 per question

3 Steps Required For CBSE Result 2022 Re-Evaluation Process

Verification of Marks (Checking for totaling errors) Display of photocopy of answer sheets Re-evaluation of Answers

CBSE Result 2022 Revaluation: How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of CBSE — cbse.gov.in.

Look for the link that reads, “ CBSE Result 2022 Revaluation.”

Under the Verification of Marks (Checking for totaling errors) process, the Board would get the answer sheets checked again for totaling errors, missing out of marks that were not awarded, or any unchecked/ unmarked questions.

the Board would get the answer sheets checked again for totaling errors, missing out of marks that were not awarded, or any unchecked/ unmarked questions. The board will then informs the students of the result and gives them the opportunity for requesting a photocopy of their answer sheets. Once the verification result is out, students then can decide if they want to move forward to the second step or not. Also, only the subjects/papers in which the concerned student has applied for verification can the request for photocopy be made. Students who miss out on Step 1, cannot proceed to Step 2.

Display of photocopy of answer sheets: After step 2, the Board shared the photocopy of the answer sheet requested online. Concerned Students can then check their answers against the correct answers and ask for a re-evaluation of their answers.

After step 2, the Board shared the photocopy of the answer sheet requested online. Concerned Students can then check their answers against the correct answers and ask for a re-evaluation of their answers. Re-evaluation of Answers: Note, students have to apply for re-evaluation of questions and not the entire paper. Only the questions asked to be re-evaluated would be done so. It is to be noted that each step is necessary for the next step and involves fee payment. It is to be noted that students can apply for revaluation of only the term 2 scores, as the term 1 score has been finalized and added to the final score by the CBSE Board.

For more details, check the official notification(shared above) released by the Board. Also Read - SSC Recruitment 2022: Register For Junior Translator, Other Posts Till August 04| Check Salary, Notification Here