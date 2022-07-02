CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: The wait of over 33 lakh students is about to end soon as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the much-awaited CBSE 10th, 12th Board Results 2022 by second week of July, Though nothing has been confirmed, speculations are rife that CBSE will declare 10th board results 2022 by July 4, and 12th board results 2022 by July 10.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 BIG Update: Board Official Shares Result Date And Time. Deets Inside

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Exams, CBSE said that the evaluation process is going as per schedule, and the result date and time will be revealed soon. “The board is on track to advance the schedule. UG admission schedule of different institutions are kept in mind and CBSE (is) in touch with the concerned authorities to protect the interest of its students,” The Indian Express quoted Bharadwaj as saying. Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Results to Release Soon: Here's How to Check Scores on DigiLocker, Umang App

#CBSEgiveBestOfEitherTerm TRENDS ON TWITTER

Ahead of the results, CBSE Class 10th, 12th candidates who appeared for the exams took to Twitter demanding the board to choose the best marks from either Term 1 or Term 2 for final results. With hashtag #BestOfEitherTermsSubjectWise, students have shared their ordeal on the micro-blogging site. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Results BIG Update: Matric Results Before Intermediate? Check Probable Date And Time Here

Check some of the tweets here:-

Kindly consider #CBSEgiveBestOfEitherTerms and give a relief to those students with whom you have done experiments whole year. @cbseindia29 pic.twitter.com/hlfY2qxmGl — shreya ♡ (@ohshru) June 23, 2022

CBSE students across the country are requesting for #CBSEgiveBestOfEitherTerms Today they participated in “AIJNSA SYMBOLIC CANDLE MARCH".

#CBSEgiveBestOfEitherTerms

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to Check Final CBSE Results

Visit the official website.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result, or CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as your roll number.

Your CBSE Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet on the screen.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

CBSE launches ‘Pariksha Sangam’

Meanwhile, ahead of results, the CBSE has launched a new digital initiative called ‘Pariksha Sangam’, a one-step destination for class 10, 12 board results. The official website said that ‘Pariksha Sangam’ will be a comprehensive one stop portal for all exam activities.

This portal — parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in — has three main sections:-

Schools (Ganga)

Regional offices (Yamuna)

Head office (Saraswati)

Pariksha Sangam can also be used in the Classes 9 and 11 registration process. For more details click here.