CBSE Class 10th, 12th Sample Papers 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam sample papers 2023 on Friday, September 16 for the aspiring candidates. Students can check and download the CBSE 2023 board exam sample papers by visiting the official website – cbseacademic.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The board has also released the marking scheme of the examination along with the sample papers.

Candidates with the help of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers 2023 will know the board exam pattern, types of questions, choices and other details. The CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exams 2023 will be held in the month of February, March and April.

CBSE Class 10th Sample Papers 2023

Diect Link to Download CBSE Class 10 Complete Subject Wise Sample Papers 2023

CBSE Class 12th Sample Papers 2023

Direct Link to Download CBSE Class 12 Complete Subject Wise Sample Papers 2023

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Sample Papers 2023: Here’s How to Download