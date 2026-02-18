Home

Education

CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2026 LIVE: CBSE 10th Home Science Paper today; paper pattern, students reaction, exam day guidelines, prohibited items

live

CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2026 LIVE: CBSE 10th Home Science Paper today; paper pattern, student’s reaction, exam day guidelines, prohibited items

CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2026 LIVE: The CBSE Class 10th Home Science Exam will begin from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

CBSE 2026 Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CBSE Class 10th Home Science Board Exams 2025 today, February 18, 2026. The CBSE Class 10th Home Science Exam will begin from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. While the Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, the Class 12 exams will end on April 9. The board had cautioned students to reach their examination centres by 10 am keeping in mind the local conditions, traffic, weather conditions and distance. “As observed in the past, certain unscrupulous elements attempt to mislead students and parents by spreading fake news on various social media platforms during the course of exams. Such misinformation often includes false claims of question paper leaks and circulation of purported question papers for Class 10 and 12 examinations of the Board,” a senior official of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had said.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.