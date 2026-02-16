Home

CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2026 tomorrow; check dress code, exam day guidelines, reporting time, prohibited items, sample paper

Students are advised to bring their CBSE admit card to the examination centre. They can carry a transparent water bottle with them.

CBSE Class 10th board exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to begin the Class 10th or Secondary School Main Examination-2026 from tomorrow, February 17, 2026. For the Class 10th board exam, the CBSE will conduct the Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basics on the first day, February 17, 2026. For most of the days, the exam will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. For some days, the exam will be held from 10:30 AM t0 12:30 PM.

CBSE Class 10th Board Exam: Check reporting time

As the examination starts at 10.30 am, all the students have been directed to reach their examination centre on or before 10.00 am. Keeping in view the important National/International Summits, High-level Meetings and other programmes scheduled to be held during the examination days, due to the anticipated traffic regulations, there may be congestion, route diversions and delays in different parts of the country. Therefore, students are advised to leave their homes early so that they can reach the examination centre well on time as per instructions issued by the CBSE.

Issuing a detailed notice, CBSE stated that a request is made to all students of CBSE across India and in other countries to plan their journey to reach the examination centre on or before 10.00 am (IST), looking into local conditions, traffic, weather conditions, distance etc., as students will be allowed to enter only up to 10.00 am.

CBSE Board Exam 2026: List of items to carry, Barred items

Students must not bring any communication device, such as a mobile phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, Smart Watch, Camera, etc to the exam centre.

Any other item which could be used for unfair means.

Dress code

Regular students must wear their school uniform to the exam centre.

