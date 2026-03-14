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CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026: Know when will board declare CBSE 10th result? Official websites, how to check marks, pasts years trends

CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026: Know when will board declare CBSE 10th result? Official websites, how to check marks, past’s years trends

The CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 will be announced on cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Check details here.

CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has successfully concluded the CBSE Class 10 board examinations on March 11, 2026. Soon after the conclusion of the board examination, questions such as the CBSE Class 10th result date linger in a student’s mind. It is important to note that CBSE Class 10th board exams or CBSE Secondary School Main Examination were held from February 17 to March 11. The www.cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in will host the CBSE Board Result. Now, students are eagerly waiting for the CBSE Result declaration date and time.

To access the CBSE Class 10th Result 2026, a student must enter his/her roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin. Students are advised to then hit the submit option. According to past trends, CBSE results are announced in May. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not made any official announcement yet for this year.

CBSE Class 10th result 2026: Official Websites to check marks

cbseresults.nic.in – Official CBSE result portal

cbse.gov.in – CBSE’s main website

results.gov.in – Government of India’s result portal

digilocker.gov.in – For digital marksheets and certificates

UMANG App (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) – Available on mobile for checking results and downloading certificates

CBSE Class 10th result 2026: Step-by-step guide to check

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2026.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Submit details and CBSE 10th mark sheet 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Class 10th result 2026: Last 5 year’s result date

Year CBSE 10th Result Date 2025 May 13 2024 May 13 2023 May 12 2022 July 22 2021 August 3 2020 July 15 2019 May 6 2018 May 29 2017 June 3 2016 May 28 2015 May 28 2014 May 20

Students must stay away from unverified and fake news. They are requested to always rely on updates from the official CBSE website. As of now, the CBSE official website has not published any notice regarding the release date of the results. For more details, visit the official website of CBSE.

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