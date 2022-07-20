CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 Expected Date and Time Latest Update: Even as lakhs of students are anxiously waiting for the CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022, sources at CBSE said that the board results for Class 10 are likely to be declared by this week. Speaking to Career360, sources said that the CBSE 12th result will be announced in the next week. Once the results are declared, the students will be able to check the CBSE 10th, 12th Score 2022 on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in. To check their score, they just need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and school number.Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result Date Update: Board Likely To Declare Class 10 Result By This Date at cbseresults.nic.in | Details Here

CBSE results through IVRS After the results are declared, the students can get their CBSE 12th result 2022 through IVRS (Interactive Voice Respond System). For this, the students will have to call on the telephone numbers provided by the CBSE and mention roll number and date of birth. Also Read - CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 NOT Delayed, to be DECLARED Soon

CBSE Launches Pariksha Sangam

In the meantime, the board has launched a new portal – Pariksha Sangam – which will act as a one-stop destination for all exam-related activities and students can ask queries related to exams and results. Also Read - CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Result 2022: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Makes Big Announcement on Result Date

The students must be knowing that the CBSE board exams were held into two terms this year. The board will declare the CBSE 10th exams result 2022 for the examination conducted from April 26 to May 24, 2022. The CBSE Class 12 exams were held from April 26 to June 15, 2022.

Earlier it was being reported that the CBSE Class 10th results will be declared on Wednesday. However, the CBSE Denied such reports and said CBSE Result 2022 for Class 10 is not releasing today. Board officials have confirmed that the Class 10th result is not releasing at 3 PM today after it was suggested by some websites.

In the meantime, the CBSE officials have asked students to check the official website only for latest updates

More than 21 lakh students are waiting for CBSE Results 2022 for Class 10 this year. Over 21,16,209 students had registered to appear for the CBSE Term 2 board examination this year. Of these, 8,94,993 were girls and 12,21,195 were boys.

List of websites to check Class 10, 12 CBSE result 2022

cbseresults.nic.in 2022

cbse.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

Steps to check CBSE result term 2 online