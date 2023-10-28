Home

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Check Class 10th Previous 5 Years Computer Applications Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

Students can access the CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2023-24 pdf through — cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. Check Previous 5 Years Computer Applications Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme.

CBSE Board Exams 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the date sheet for the Class 10 Secondary School Examination and Class 12 Senior Secondary School Examination for the 2023-24 academic year shortly on its official website, cbse.gov.in. Students can access the CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2023-24 pdf through — and .

Although the board has already confirmed that the annual exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will commence on February 15, 2024, the comprehensive subject-wise CBSE Class 10th date sheet for the 2023-24 academic year in PDF format has still not been published on its website. Presently, neither CBSE officials nor Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examinations, have provided any confirmation regarding the date and time for the CBSE date sheet release.

In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications sample question paper 2023 and its marking scheme. Check details here.

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Computer Applications Sample Question Paper

CBSE Class 10th Computer Applications Sample Paper(2023-24): Know About Marking Scheme

This Question Paper has 5 Sections A-E. All Questions are compulsory. However, internal choices have been provided in some of the questions. Section A has 12 questions carrying 01 mark each. Section B has 7 Short Answer (SA-I) type questions carrying 02 marks each. Section C has 4 Short Answer (SA-II) type questions carrying 03 marks each. Section D has 1 Long Answer (LA) type question carrying 04 marks. Section E has 2 Source based /Case-based /Passage based Questions carrying 04 marks each.

This Question Paper has 5 Sections A-E. All Questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice of approximately 30% is provided. Section A has 12 questions carrying 01 mark each. Section B has 7 Very Short Answer (VSA) type questions carrying 02 marks each. Section C has 4 Short Answer (SA) type questions carrying 03 marks each. Section D has 1 Long Answer (LA) type question carrying 04 marks. Section E has 2 Source based /Case-based /Passage based Questions carrying 04 marks each.

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023-24: How to Download?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which is cbse.gov.in.

Look for the “Examinations” or “Date Sheet” section on the website’s homepage.

Click on the link that corresponds to “CBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2023-24” or “CBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2023-24” once it is made available.

The date sheet will be displayed on the screen in a PDF format. You can view, download, or print the PDF for your reference.

NOTE: For more comprehensive details and the most up-to-date information, it is advisable to visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in or you can check this space – https://www.india.com/education/. The space will provide you with the latest news, announcements, and specific information related to CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Date Sheets for the academic year 2023-24, as well as any other important updates related to CBSE examinations.

