CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023-24 Schedule: Check Previous 5 Years Social Science Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2023-24 pdf and CBSE Class 12th Datesheet 2023-24 pdf can be downloaded through the Board’s official websites — cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Board Exams 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the date sheet for the Secondary School Examination(Class 10) and Senior Secondary School Examination(Class 12) for the academic year 2023-24 soon on its website — . Once released, the students can download the CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2023-24 pdf and CBSE Class 12th Datesheet 2023-24 pdf through the Board’s official websites — and .

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet Release Date And Time

While the board has already announced the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will start on February 15, 2024, the complete subject-wise CBSE Class 10th date sheet 2023-24 pdf is yet to be announced on its website. Currently, neither CBSE officials nor Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations has confirmed the CBSE datesheet release date and time.

For students, who want to prepare for the annual board examination can refer to the sample paper. CBSE subject-wise Class 10 sample papers have been updated on the website – /. The CBSE Class 10 sample papers contain the questions that can be asked in the board examination. Going through the sample paper, a student must know the format of the exam, the topics, and the type of questions that can asked in the board examination. In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 10 Social Science sample question paper 2023 and its marking scheme. Check details here.

CBSE Class 10th Social Science Sample Paper(2023-24): Know About Marking Scheme

The question paper comprises Six Sections – A, B, C, D, E, and F. There are 37 questions in the Question paper. All questions are compulsory.

Section A – From questions 1 to 20 are MCQs of 1 mark each.

Section B – Question no. 21 to 24 are Very Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 2 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 40 words.

Section C contains Q.25to Q.29 are Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 60 words

Section D – Question no. 30 to 33 are long answer type questions, carrying 5 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 120 words.

Section-E – Questions no from 34 to 36 are case based questions with three sub questions and are of 4 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 100 words.

Section F – Question no. 37 is map based, carrying 5 marks with two parts, 37a from History (2 marks) and 37b from Geography (3 marks).

There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions have to be attempted.

In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

Note: CBQ stands for “Competency Based Question”. 50% weightage allocated for competency-based questions.

The maximum mark for the Social Science 2023 board exams is 80. The CBSE Class 10th Social Science examination paper will be for a duration of three hours.

CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Date Sheet 2023-24 – How to Check?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) at and

) at and On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download CBSE Datesheet.”

A new pdf document will appear on the screen.

The CBSE exam date 2024 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

For more details, check the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) .

