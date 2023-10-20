Home

Education

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023-24 Tentative Schedule: Check Previous 5 Years English Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023-24 Tentative Schedule: Check Previous 5 Years English Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE subject-wise Class 10 sample papers have been updated on the website – https://cbseacademic.nic.in/. In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 10 English(Language & Literature) sample question paper 2023 and its marking scheme. Check details here.

CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Political Science Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023-2024 Release Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to hold the Class 10th board English(Language & Literature) examination for the academic session 2023-24 next year. Students who are gearing up for the 2023-24 board exams are eagerly anticipating additional details regarding the examination timetable from the board. Students can access the CBSE Subject-wise datesheet 2023-24 by visiting – cbse.gov.in.

Trending Now

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet Release Date And Time

While the board has already announced the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will start on February 15, 2024, the complete subject-wise CBSE Class 10th date sheet 2023-24 pdf is yet to be announced on its website. Currently, Neither CBSE officials nor Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations has confirmed the CBSE datesheet release date and time.

You may like to read

For students, who want to prepare for the annual board examination can refer to the sample paper. CBSE subject-wise Class 10 sample papers have been updated on the website – /. The CBSE Class 10 sample papers contain the questions that can be asked in the board examination. Going through the sample paper, a student must know the format of the exam, the topics, and the type of questions that can asked in the board examination.

In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 10 English(Language & Literature) sample question paper 2023 and its marking scheme. Check details here.

CBSE Class 10th English(Language & Literature) Sample Paper(2023-24): Know About Marking Scheme

The Question Paper contains THREE sections, GRAMMAR & WRITING and LITERATURE. Attempt questions based on specific instructions for each part.

CBSE Class 10th English(Language & Literature) Sample Paper(2022-23): Know About Marking Scheme

15-minute prior reading time allotted for Q-paper reading. The Question Paper contains THREE sections-READING, GRAMMAR & WRITING and LITERATURE. Attempt questions based on specific instructions for each part.

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years English(Language & Literature) Sample Question Paper

CBSE Class 10th English(Language & Literature) Sample Paper(2023-24): Know About Marking Scheme

The maximum mark for the English 2023 board exams is 80. The CBSE Class 10th English examination paper will be for a duration of three hours.

CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Date Sheet 2023-24 – How to Check?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) at and

) at and On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download CBSE Datesheet.”

A new pdf document will appear on the screen.

The CBSE exam date 2024 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

For more details, check the official website of CBSE.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES