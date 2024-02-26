Home

Education

CBSE Class 10th English Board Exam 2024 Concludes; Check Paper Analysis By Experts

CBSE Class 10th English Board Exam 2024 Concludes; Check Paper Analysis By Experts

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) successfully concluded the Class 10th English(Communicative) and English(Language and Literature) today, February 26, 2024. The CBSE Class 10th or Second

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) successfully concluded the Class 10th English(Communicative) and English(Language and Literature) today, February 26, 2024. The CBSE Class 10th or Secondary School Board Examination was held between 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Read CBSE Class 10th English board exam analysis.

Trending Now

According to Aashita Chauhan, TGT, KIIT World School, Gurugram, the CBSE Class 10th English paper had a moderate degree of difficulty, as claimed by the students. It was composed of an equal number of application- and analysis-based problems. Overall, the English paper was easy to comprehend and concise. Both of the unseen passage portions in Section A were trivial and needed a little pondering. The inferential questions required considerable thought and might be easily misinterpreted. Analysis, deductive reasoning, and critical thinking were the foundations of the questions. The grammar in Section B was easy, and the writing tasks in form of a letter to the editor and a complaint letter were both manageable. However, the analytical paragraphs were relevant to current issues. The WRITING section included familiar topics, and allowed students enough opportunity to express themselves. Although the literature portion seemed simple, the inferential questions required considerable thought and might be easily misinterpreted. It was rather time consuming and safe to say that even if the literature component was rather straightforward, the students still needed to do an extensive analysis of it. ‘There was a good mix of knowledge, quantitative, and application-based problems in the question paper. We could therefore take the majority of reviews into consideration, which indicate that the CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2024 had a medium challenging level,’ said Chauhan.

You may like to read

Meanwhile another teacher Vijaya Chauhan, HOD English, Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir said that CBSE Class 10 English Communicative paper held on Monday, February 26 was well balanced. CBSE issued just one set of the English Communicative question paper.

As per students the level of difficulty was moderate. The question paper offered a well-rounded combination of questions that tested students’ grasp of fundamental concepts, their ability to analyze information critically, and their aptitude for applying knowledge to real-world situations. The English Communicative exam was for 80 marks, to be attempted within 3 hours. The paper was divided into four sections.

Section A: Reading (22 marks)

Section B: Writing Skills (22 marks)

Section C: Grammar (10 marks)

Section D: Literature Textbook (26 marks)

Each of the four sections in the paper proved easily understandable, yet the responses required were not straightforward. In Section A, involving passages, the questions necessitated inference, prompting students to derive answers independently rather than finding them explicitly stated within the text. Section B & C: Writing Skills questions on Factual Description, Email, Letter and Article writing were as per the Sample Paper issued by CBSE. The prompts for Article and Letter Writing were aligned with the content of the Main Course Book (MCB), requiring students to integrate their personal insights and perspectives. Grammar section was not complicated and easily comprehensible.

Section D was inference based. The Literature Section expected the learner to have thorough knowledge of the topics as well as subtopics with understanding of the themes, characters and literary techniques used in the text. Overall, Literature was well tested. Most students should have been able to tackle the long-answer questions effectively.

Overall an easy to average paper as far as the difficulty level is concerned, with a balanced approach for all kinds of students. The paper aimed to test the student’s knowledge and understanding of the prescribed text, their critical thinking skills and their ability to articulate their thoughts coherently. Most of the students were able to complete the paper well in time.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.