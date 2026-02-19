Home

CBSE Class 10th English exam in just 36 hours; Check preparatory tips, teachers suggestions for final revision, top scoring chapters

CBSE Board exams are underway. Check preparatory tips, teachers suggestions for final revision, top scoring chapters

CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2026: Board releases major instructions for Class 10 Science, Social Science question paper; Details inside

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Class 10th English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) on February 21. With less than 40 hours left for the examination, all students are advised to remain calm. It is natural to feel anxious and nervous before the commencement of the board examination. Students often look for short notes and flashcards to memorize their syllabus even at the last moment. However, we have your back! Students are advised to hold their horses and concentrate. Preeti Tyagi, TGT English of SBV, Nithari, has shared a detailed list of chapters that students should focus on.

For English (Language and Literature), Class 10th students are advised to focus on

Page 1: Book (First Flight)

Chapter 1 – A Letter to God (Long Question)

A Long Walk to Freedom (Long Question + Passage)

Two Stories About Flying (Long Question)

Madam Rides the Bus (Long and Short Questions)

The Sermon at Benares (Long Question)

The Proposal (Passage)

Page 2: Poetry

Poetry (Must Scoring)

Dust of Snow

Fire and Ice

The Ball Poem

Fog

For Anne Gregory

The Tale of Custard the Dragon

Book – Footprints Without Feet

The Thief’s Story (Long + Short Question)

A Question of Trust (Long Question)

The Making of a Scientist (Long Question)

Bholi (Long Quest)

The Necklace (Long + Short Ques)

Key Focus Areas

Analytical Paragraph (Graphs, Charts)

Grammar Tenses, Reported Speech, Error-Correction

Letter – To the Editor

Students need to revise their notes. Skipping revision could mean that a student has missed crucial information. Rushed exams or failure to complete due to poor time management should be prohibited. Proper and focused planning should ensure each section gets adequate time.

Important. Don’t step out ill-prepared on the exam day. A student should pack all essentials, including the admit card, stationery, and water. Being well prepared will help you retain composure and focus.

