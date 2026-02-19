By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CBSE Class 10th English exam in just 36 hours; Check preparatory tips, teachers suggestions for final revision, top scoring chapters
CBSE Board exams are underway. Check preparatory tips, teachers suggestions for final revision, top scoring chapters
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Class 10th English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) on February 21. With less than 40 hours left for the examination, all students are advised to remain calm. It is natural to feel anxious and nervous before the commencement of the board examination. Students often look for short notes and flashcards to memorize their syllabus even at the last moment. However, we have your back! Students are advised to hold their horses and concentrate. Preeti Tyagi, TGT English of SBV, Nithari, has shared a detailed list of chapters that students should focus on.
For English (Language and Literature), Class 10th students are advised to focus on
Page 1: Book (First Flight)
Chapter 1 – A Letter to God (Long Question)
A Long Walk to Freedom (Long Question + Passage)
Two Stories About Flying (Long Question)
Madam Rides the Bus (Long and Short Questions)
The Sermon at Benares (Long Question)
The Proposal (Passage)
Page 2: Poetry
Poetry (Must Scoring)
Dust of Snow
Fire and Ice
The Ball Poem
Fog
For Anne Gregory
The Tale of Custard the Dragon
Book – Footprints Without Feet
The Thief’s Story (Long + Short Question)
A Question of Trust (Long Question)
The Making of a Scientist (Long Question)
Bholi (Long Quest)
The Necklace (Long + Short Ques)
Key Focus Areas
Analytical Paragraph (Graphs, Charts)
Grammar Tenses, Reported Speech, Error-Correction
Letter – To the Editor
Students need to revise their notes. Skipping revision could mean that a student has missed crucial information. Rushed exams or failure to complete due to poor time management should be prohibited. Proper and focused planning should ensure each section gets adequate time.
Important. Don’t step out ill-prepared on the exam day. A student should pack all essentials, including the admit card, stationery, and water. Being well prepared will help you retain composure and focus.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.