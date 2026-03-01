CBSE Class 10th Hindi board exam 2026 in less than 24 hours; Check preparatory tips, important topics, teacher’s suggestions for final revision

Home

CBSE Class 10th Hindi board exam 2026 in less than 24 hours; Check preparatory tips, important topics, teachers suggestions for final revision

The CBSE Class 10th Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B Board Exam will begin from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

CBSE Class 10th Hindi Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to conduct the CBSE Class 10th Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B Board Exams tomorrow, March 02, 2026. The CBSE Class 10th Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B Board Exam will begin from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. While the Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, the Class 12 exams will end on April 9. With less than 24 hours left for the examination, the students must remain calm and focus on the revision. Atul Kumar Pandey, Hindi Teacher, S.Ba. Vidyalaya, J & K Block, Dilshad Garden, Delhi, has shared the tips for the upcoming exam.

It is extremely important to maintain silence in the examination hall. Students must keep themselves relaxed and stress-free. Keep revising important topics. Keep yourself hydrated. They are even requested to sleep early so that they wake up with a fresh mind and thoughts.

Pay careful attention to the summaries of the textbooks’ recommended stories. This will make it easier for you to understand the chapters. Thoroughly review grammar rules.

Be particularly alert to parts of speech, types of sentences, figures of speech (pronunciation) etc.

Try to learn by writing. This will help improve your spelling and writing skills.

Complete all past three-year question papers because most initial Hindi questions have a similar structure.

Learn to manage your time effectively. Plan ahead of time how you are going to divide up your time on each area of the exam.

The day before the exam, dedicate your time only to review; do not study any new material.

When answering the questions in the order how they appear on the exam, attempt to follow the same order of presentation.

Key guidelines

Candidates must strictly follow all the instructions issued by the CBSE from time to time.

Any student should not carry any barred items such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, papers, notebooks, scribble pads, or other electronic items to the exam hall

A student is not permitted to bring GPS-equipped mobile phones, electronic devices, or any other prohibited items into the exam room.

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.

Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre.

Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card.

The duration of each examination will be given in the date sheet and admit card.

It is very important to use your time efficiently during the exam. Assign adequate time to each section of the question paper to ensure you finish within the time limit.

For more details, visit the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education.

