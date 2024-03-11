Home

Education

CBSE Class 10th Mathematics Standard And Mathematics Basic Board Exam Concludes; Check Paper Analysis By Experts

CBSE Class 10th Mathematics Standard And Mathematics Basic Board Exam Concludes; Check Paper Analysis By Experts

CBSE Class 10th Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) concluded the Secondary School Examination or Class 10th Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic examination today

CBSE Class 12th Mathematics and Applied Mathematics Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Important Guidelines

CBSE Class 10th Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) concluded the Secondary School Examination or Class 10th Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic examination today, March 11, 2024. The examination was conducted between 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Check the CBSE Class 10th Mathematics exam paper analysis.

CBSE Class 10th Mathematics Standard And Mathematics Basic Exam: Check Paper Analysis By Experts

The paper analysis will be uploaded shortly.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.