New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare Class 10 Result 2021 by next week, reports claimed. While the CBSE in the Supreme Court had stated that it will announce class 10 results 2021 by mid-July, the latest reports suggest that board exam result for class 10 students might get delayed. The development comes a day after the CBSE issued a circular to all its affiliated schools asking them to adhere to the marking or assessment policy formulated by it for evaluating students. This year, due to the pandemic, the CBSE had to cancel both Class 10 and 12 board exams. In the absence of the class 10 exam, students are being evaluated out of 80 marks based on internal assessment strategies. Usually, marks are given to students out of 100 – of which 80 marks are for written exam and 20 marks for internal assessment/practicals. However, if a student is not satisfied with the assessment then he/she can appear for the examination once the situation (COVID19) is normal.Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 Result: CBSE Board Issues Warning to Affiliated Schools, Know Why

Results Likely Next Week : Speaking to the Indian Express, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of examinations had asserted that some schools are yet to submit the marks of all students, thus the board will not be releasing the result this week. “The result will not be out this week. We will also be releasing a circular today for schools that have not yet submitted marks to the board. We will issue directives for such schools in the notice,” the portal quoted Bharadwaj as saying.

No Inflated Marks: The CBSE, in its latest circular, has warned schools against giving inflated marks to their students. "The Tabulation Policy of Class-X was to understand the principles of evaluation namely reliability, fairness and validity during the process of evaluation and to take care of the variation in school-level evaluation process, standardize the scores across schools through a process of moderation of marks. This was necessary for the interest of fairness and to ensure that the marks allotted are comparable and there is no adverse impact or undue gain for any student because of the methodology and the processes of evaluation used by an individual school", read the circular.

Verify And Inspect Work: The CBSE had directed its regional directors to visit the schools preparing CBSE Class 10 Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results in order to verify and inspect their works. "For completing this responsibility, it is necessary that all the officials involved in this work get themselves fully accustomed to the Tabulation policy of the Board", letter written by Sanyam Bhardwaj read.

Last Opportunity to Upload Marks: Issuing a circular to all the Principals, the board said,"Few schools which have still not uploaded marks despite many extensions of the last date. Such schools are also being given last opportunity to upload marks."

Once declared, students will be able to check their scores on cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Students are advised to keep an eye on the board’s official website for all the latest updates.

